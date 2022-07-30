Every time by reporter Xie Zhenyu Every time by intern reporter Xiong Jianan Every time by editor Zhang Haini

Since this year, promoting the high-quality and sustainable development of the industry has become a common concern of leading liquor companies.

This year, five A-share liquor companies have successively disclosed independent environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) reports, including Shuijingfang (SH600779, stock price of 71.38 yuan, market value of 34.9 billion yuan), Kweichow Moutai (SH600519, stock price of 1,898.44 yuan, market value of 34.9 billion yuan) 2.38 trillion yuan), Shunxin Agriculture (SZ000860, stock price of 23.46 yuan, market value of 17.4 billion yuan), Jinhui wine (SH603919, stock price of 29.95 yuan, market value of 15.2 billion yuan), Shanxi Fenjiu (SH600809, stock price of 274.17 yuan, market value of 334.5 billion yuan) Yuan). In addition, 9 liquor companies also disclosed independent CSR (social responsibility) reports.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that the above five companies are all representatives of local pillar companies, and they have sorted out important issues in social responsibility, environmental protection and compliance governance in the report. The difference is that the sauce-flavored leader Kweichow Moutai, Qingxiang boss Shanxi Fenjiu, and Shuijingfang also mentioned improving the quality of their products.

Local pillar enterprises actively undertake social responsibilities

This year is the first time that the above-mentioned five liquor companies have disclosed independent ESG reports. Although some liquor companies have disclosed CSR (corporate social responsibility) reports before, it is the first time that they have disclosed ESG reports separately. Compared with the CSR report, the ESG report covers a wider range.

At this year’s liquor industry T8 summit, Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye (SZ000858, stock price of 178.4 yuan, market value of 692.5 billion yuan), Luzhou Laojiao (SZ000568, stock price of 222.2 yuan, market value of 327 billion yuan) and other 8 leading wine companies in the industry are all Suggestions on how to promote the high-quality development of the industry.

Judging from the five major wine companies that disclosed ESG reports,ESG reportingThe layouts have been carefully designed to be closer to the theme. Among them, Shunxin Agriculture and Shanxi Fenjiu use green hills as the background, and Guizhou Moutai, Shuijingfang and Jinhui wine are typesetting designs based on the company’s own characteristics.

In terms of content, the content of the five wine companies has high commonality, which can be roughly divided into corporate governance, product quality, environmental protection and social responsibility.

In ESG reports, social responsibility is the most prominent. As we all know, the above-mentioned five wine companies are all pillar enterprises of the local economy, occupying an important position in driving upstream and downstream employment, delivering social core values, social welfare, and rural revitalization.

Although the categories of disclosed content are basically the same, there are certain differences in the focus of social responsibility.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter found that for Kweichow Moutai, social responsibility includes investor rights, customer responsibility, win-win partnership, employee growth, and social contribution; for Shuijingfang, social responsibility is the use of key capabilities to spread core social values. , Give full play to the advantages of the platform and value chain and actively participate in social public welfare; for Shanxi Fenjiu, social responsibility includes timely disaster relief, rural revitalization, support for employees, and education; for Jinhui Wine, social responsibility includes product responsibility, scientific research innovation, supply Business management, dealer management, consumer service, epidemic prevention and control, market development, etc. 10 aspects; Shunxin Agriculture includes party conduct, clean politics, responsible operation, safe production, scientific research and innovation.

It can be seen that the win-win situation of upstream and downstream has received enough attention in Kweichow Moutai and Jinhui Wine; Jinhui Wine and Shunxin Agriculture attach great importance to scientific research and innovation; active participation in rural revitalization, social welfare, and epidemic prevention and control is a reflection of the society of large wine companies. The important measure of responsibility is highly valued by Shuijingfang and Jinhui Wine.

Low-carbon and environmental protection to promote high-quality and sustainable development of the industry

The impact of ESG is not limited to the enterprise itself. From a macro perspective, the reason for vigorously promoting ESG information disclosure of listed companies from the policy level is to promote the implementation of relevant national strategies, including the realization of the “dual carbon goal”.

In the production process of liquor, waste water, waste gas and solid waste will be generated, which need to be well controlled.

Shuijingfang spent nearly 20 pages, detailing how the company implements environmental protection in all its businesses from the aspects of implementing environmental policies and clear responsibility systems, environmental compliance, efficient and clean production, environmentally friendly office operations, and key performance data. It is integrated into the work of various functional departments, establishes and implements a whole-process environmental management system, regulates environmental behaviors, regularly reviews and monitors performance, and achieves continuous improvement of environmental systems and environmental behaviors.

Kweichow Moutai adheres to the problem orientation, strengthens top-level design, promotes ecological improvement, and focuses on “gas, water, slag, green, carbon” and other aspects. Strictly follow the principle of sustainable utilization of water resources, strengthen the management of water resources, build a scientific “water intake, water use, and water control” system, and create a Maotai water cycle model based on the ecological health of Chishui River; Consumption, greening, and recycling; around protecting the ecology of Chishui River, building green factories, and protecting biodiversity.

Jinhui wine closely combines environmental protection and safe production. The company said that it follows the laws of nature, practices the concept of green production, strictly controls energy conservation and emission reduction indicators, integrates low-carbon environmental protection into all aspects of production, operation and daily management, and continues to strengthen the construction of an environmental management system. For example, build advanced environmental protection treatment facilities for waste water, waste gas and solid waste, and comprehensively treat various wastes; continue to sell the lees produced in the brewing production process as aquaculture feed, the cellar skin is used for agricultural organic fertilizer, and the slag is used for road paving Or sell out brick factories, recycling suppliers of waste packaging materials for reproduction; recycle the reclaimed water treated by the sewage treatment station for landscape fountains and green watering, etc.

Shanxi Fenjiu starts from the protection of water sources, cultivates raw grains, and builds an economic system of green, low-carbon and circular development based on green production methods. In terms of water source protection, the company ensures the health of the ecological environment of the surrounding water source areas by erecting monuments and planting trees, controlling pollution discharge, and regularly monitoring water quality. At the same time, through planned and intensive precision agriculture, the research on environment-friendly sorghum breeding and cultivation technology will be accelerated.

Shunxin Agriculture fulfills its environmental responsibility by formulating environmental protection work plans, establishing environmental protection mechanisms, controlling energy consumption, and treating pollution and waste. Such as strengthening publicity and training, implementing garbage classification, carrying out environmental sanitation activities, managing livestock and poultry waste, sewage testing, air pollutant management, etc.



