The post-pandemic and the war in Ukraine have put the issue of sustainability in investments, measured through i rating ESG. The environmental factor in particular has been put in check by the energy crisis. But what are ESG ratings and how are they processed? What are the pros and cons of these synthetic sustainability indicators? He explains it Riccardo ValeriPortfolio Manager of Kairos (asset manager with approximately 5.6 billion euros in assets under management in December 2021), in the September issue of EnSiGn Matter, the monthly column of the asset manager created in 2020 to understand sustainable finance.

ESG ratings: what they are

The ESG rating or sustainability rating is a synthetic assessment of the virtuosity of a company, an issuer, a fund or a country from an environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G) point of view. It is complementary to the traditional credit rating, which takes into consideration only the economic-financial variables: the aim is to increase the information available and therefore improve the analysis and consequent investment choices.

ESG ratings are developed by agencies specialized in the collection and analysis of data on sustainability aspects. In recent years, the growing attention of the financial market to these issues has led to a proliferation of rating and rating providers in the ESG field. According to the analysis carried out by ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority), the number of ESG rating providers currently active in the European Union it is 59. In order, among the ESG rating companies most used by investors we have: MSCI ESG, Morningstar / Sustainalytics, ISS, S&P, Moody’s / VE, Refinitiv and all the others follow.

Most management companies enter into partnerships with more than one ESG provider at the same time. This is because it allows both to increase coverage, both by asset class and by geographic area, and to receive different types of ESG assessments from different entities.

ESG ratings are an excellent summary tool, but like all synthetic tools they do not allow you to analyze the information contained in them in a granular way. Consequently they certainly have advantages but also some limitations.

5 benefits of ESG ratings

From a business point of view, presenting oneself to the market as a “sustainable company” (ie having a good ESG evaluation) meets the needs of investors, who are increasingly attentive to sustainability issues. For the European Commission, a strategic approach to the issue of Corporate Social Responsibility can lead benefits in terms of: risk management, cost reduction, access to capital, customer relations, human resource management and innovation capacity.

Furthermore, MSCI, in the research paper “ESG and the cost of capital”, has shown that there is a correlation between the ESG rating and the cost of capital and, in this case, an inverse correlation: the higher the ESG rating, the lower its cost of capital. It goes without saying that a low cost of capital improves competitiveness and access to credit.

From the perspective of management companies, fully relying on third-party companies for ESG assessments is the best way to ensure that it is ensured. independence of judgment and that the result is not distorted by the sample of data taken into consideration and by the analyst’s sensitivity on the various issues. Relying totally on third-party agencies it also limits the risk of greenwashing to a minimumthat is, to be perceived as facade environmentalists.

Since ESG ratings are alpha-numeric data, therefore sortable, it is easy to build ESG investment strategies on them. The most common is the so-called “Best-in-class strategy”, where you go to buy all the sustainable companies, that is, with the best ESG ratings, within each sector.

4 limits of ESG ratings

In the face of these 5 advantages, they have some criticalities that limit their use somewhat and that make them perennially “work in progress”. The main disadvantages are the complexity and lack of transparency of the methodologies used to calculate the ESG rating. In fact, there is no standardization of the methodologies of the analyzed metrics and, consequently, the results of the different providers are difficult to compare, as each provider considers heterogeneous data, combined following different procedures. According to a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the correlation between the ESG ratings of different providers is equal to 0.55 (range 0.38-0.71), which is very low. Much of this heterogeneity is explained by the different importance that agencies attach to various key sustainability performance indicators (KPIs). The greatest differences are found for the social and governance components, while the judgments on environmental factors appear to be more homogeneous, as they are much more quantitative.

“In general, a convergence that makes the evaluation methodology more homogeneous, but above all greater transparency, would be desirable. In this regard, the role of listed companies is very important, since they inevitably know production technologies much better than ESG analysts and are therefore able to develop precise and effective indicators, starting from the large amount of information they have at their disposal.”, Explains Valeri.

Another flaw is the fact that ESG ratings only look to the past and do not reflect a company’s potential for improvement or its vulnerability to possible future risks, based on the analysis of the rating companies mainly on the sustainability report which, by definition, reports data from previous years. This delay can penalize companies that are currently lagging behind on the sustainability front, but are committed to improving and can therefore still offer profitable investment opportunities.

The third criticality concerns the accuracy and depth of ESG data: it is difficult to make an accurate analysis on missing or incorrect data. Furthermore, ESG rating providers make extensive use of tools that extract data from websites automatically (“web scraping”) and are not always completely reliable. To get around this obstacle, the European Council recently approved ESAP, a single European database that will provide centralized electronic access to sustainability-related information. The platform is expected to be phased in and expects some essential elements to become operational between 2026 and 2030.

The last flaw is the limited market coverage. In fact, a provider normally assigns an ESG rating to a company only when it is present in a main index. As capitalization decreases it is increasingly likely that the company will not be followed by any provider (“not rated”). The low coverage on small-caps means that ESG funds have a tendency to focus only on medium-sized companies, although there may be many companies at the forefront of sustainability even among small ones.

The solutions proposed by Kairos to remedy the weaknesses

“We believe that the ESG rating is a good summary measure to be taken into consideration when evaluating a company from the point of view of sustainability, but that is not all“, Comments the Portfolio Manager of Kairos, who continues”With the obligation for companies to publish the sustainability report, today we have much more information available that allows us to perform an accurate ESG analysis. In our opinion, it is much more important to analyze what is at the basis of the rating, i.e. the raw data, to fully understand which are the most important parameters and how they have evolved over time. This always taking into account the so-called “materiality”, that is, which ESG parameters are to be taken into consideration for each economic sector”

According to Valeri, this must be added the independent work of the ESG analyst that includes engagement with management teams and an understanding of the ecosystem in which the company operates. Only by “engaging” the companies will it be possible to discuss the objectives for the future, assess their granularity, the assumptions and the time span of achievement.