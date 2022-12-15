In the event that Germany ratifies the reform of the Mes State-saving fund, “Italy would remain the only one not to ratify”. This is what she said This is what Christine Lagarde confirmed, answering a question in the press conference following the announcement on rates that arrived half an hour earlier. The ECB, Lagarde underlined, recalling the European central bank’s support for the banking union, hopes that “Italy will soon ratify” the reform.

It should be noted that yesterday the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti said that before proceeding with the ratification of the reform of the Mes there is a need for “an adequate and broad debate in Parliament”.

In responding to Question Time in the Chamber, Giorgetti said that the Mes “appears to be an institution in crisis and for the moment in search of a vocation, an unpopular institution.

None of the European countries wanted to ask for your health credit line”.

Giorgetti called for the transformation of the Mes “from an instrument for protection against sovereign debt crises and banking crises into a driving force for investment financing”, and into a “support to face challenges such as that of #caroenergy”, as well as of the “international crisis connected” to the war in Ukraine.

The minister therefore said that he was pushing for the revision of the conditionalities “currently envisaged or of the methods of using resources”.