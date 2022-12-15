Home Business ESM reform – State-saving fund, Lagarde (ECB): ‘Let’s hope that Italy will ratify it’
Business

ESM reform – State-saving fund, Lagarde (ECB): ‘Let’s hope that Italy will ratify it’

by admin
ESM reform – State-saving fund, Lagarde (ECB): ‘Let’s hope that Italy will ratify it’

In the event that Germany ratifies the reform of the Mes State-saving fund, “Italy would remain the only one not to ratify”. This is what she said This is what Christine Lagarde confirmed, answering a question in the press conference following the announcement on rates that arrived half an hour earlier. The ECB, Lagarde underlined, recalling the European central bank’s support for the banking union, hopes that “Italy will soon ratify” the reform.

It should be noted that yesterday the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti said that before proceeding with the ratification of the reform of the Mes there is a need for “an adequate and broad debate in Parliament”.

In responding to Question Time in the Chamber, Giorgetti said that the Mes “appears to be an institution in crisis and for the moment in search of a vocation, an unpopular institution.

None of the European countries wanted to ask for your health credit line”.

Giorgetti called for the transformation of the Mes “from an instrument for protection against sovereign debt crises and banking crises into a driving force for investment financing”, and into a “support to face challenges such as that of #caroenergy”, as well as of the “international crisis connected” to the war in Ukraine.

The minister therefore said that he was pushing for the revision of the conditionalities “currently envisaged or of the methods of using resources”.

See also  Audi Q3, the rental cost also changes during the race

You may also like

Superbonus, no extension to December 31 to present...

Nomisma, 5,200 companies “against the wind” are driving...

ECB, the reasons behind the interest rate hike

International oil prices fell, subject to the rebound...

ECB, increase of 50 basis points on rates...

TSMC’s “American Dream” and Political Game- FT中文网

Banca Ifis: youth sport in Italy is worth...

R&F founder Zhang Li bribed US officials details...

Istat, what the data from the 2022 census...

Market transactions continue to be weak and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy