Two hundred INPS payment reminders for Air Italy workers

It is the request for the return of social safety nets to the social security institution for former employees who have won the case for unlawful dismissal. Reinstated they received 12 months of compensation from the company before then ending up in layoffs following the airline’s performing liquidation on 20 February 2020 and finally being sacked in January last year.

The pension institution led by Pasquale Tridico he now demands from them the return of all the sums received in support of income, including those supplementing the flight fund. When asked about the matter, the INPS took refuge behind silence. No response even from the ministry of labour, which is considering what to do after a meeting with some trade unions.

But above all it is not known how many workers are likely to find themselves in a similar situation as a result of the Fornero reform. With requests for the return of the shock absorbers ranging from 24 to 100 thousand euros due to the wage integration provided for in the flight fund.

For Air Italy employees, the ordeal began in 2016

“It all started with the collective dismissal procedure on the occasion of the expected entry of Qatar during the government of Matteo Renzi” he explains Francesco Staccioli, trade unionist member of the USB executive committee. “The negotiation was managed by the then deputy minister Teresa Bellanova, Minister Carlo Calenda” remember. “With an illegitimate procedure, around 400 people were fired, of which around 200 contested the measure. These workers won the lawsuits because, as we explained in the ministerial seat, they could not be fired in that way” he specifies.

“Fired on July 1, 2016, they then waited for the sentences by receiving social safety nets. The first favorable pronouncements were made in 2018 for Milanese employees. Then the others gradually arrived until 2020 ″ he continues. ” Inps went to ask all these workers for all the social safety nets. They therefore obtained compensation twelve months ago, but INPS requested everything back despite the fact that the worker received the sentence four years after the dismissal,” he adds. At this point, the next step is to send the tax bills, in the event of non-payment of the amount requested by the social security institution.

A paradoxical situation. “We spent ourselves with the president of the INPS, with all the ministers already starting from the times of Nunzia Catalfo to the ministry of labour” adds the trade unionist. “We have interested everyone to find a way out of this situation. All the more so since those Air Italy workers, after being hired as a result of the sentences, then ended up in layoffs due to the liquidation of the company and finally fired” he explains.

Similar situation also for former Alitalia employees

However, the numbers of workers involved should be less substantial. The reason? At the time of the layoffs, many workers accepted the conciliation proposal of ten thousand euros gross made by the company and sponsored by some trade unions. “There are several employees of Alitalia Cai, fired at the end of 2014 who, after the reinstatement sentence, in some cases pronounced in 2019 or 2020, sometimes becoming definitive only in recent months, received a letter from INPS” he declares Antonio Amoroso, national secretary of Cub Transport.

“With this letter, the institution requests the return of the entire amount of the shock absorbers: cuckolded and mazziati, first affected by the illegitimate dismissal, then joined by the request from the Social Security Institute for the return of thousands of euros, sometimes even 4-5 times more higher than what they received in compensation,” he explains.

In his opinion, it is “barbarism, however, anything but casual: it’s the way to cut the number of labor disputes and discourage workers from defending themselves in Court against an illegitimate dismissal, making it more convenient for the employee to accept a possible conciliation proposal and not expose themselves to the lengthy legal proceedings, to then be hit in this way”.

Amoroso then points out that the Supreme Court will also rule on the matter, “but we hope that the government will favor the approval of an authentic interpretation that will allow for an end to this unacceptable situation”. Meanwhile, Cub is evaluating the appeal to the European Court of Justice.

A chaos caused by a hole in the Fornero legislation

All this happened because the Fornero law provided for a maximum compensation of 12 months for the worker who wins the cause of unlawful dismissal. It is a pity, however, that the legal proceedings are decidedly longer with the sentences that can reach the last level of judgment even after 8-10 years as happens for example in Rome.

In spite of the fact that Fornero, while lengthening the proceeding by one degree, believed she had simplified the inter-judicial procedure to the point of reaching a sentence within a year at the latest. In other words, the former minister gave certainty of the disbursement to the employer. But it also forgot to protect the worker who suffers the damage of the slowness of the Italian justice.

“The way out is only a modification or different interpretation of the Fornero reform” resumes the USB trade unionist. “In the absence of an ad hoc provision, sooner or later the INPS will have to proceed because no one in the institution, starting with the president, takes the responsibility of taking a step back because the law is badly written. Or rather it has a hole. At least until there is a government that tells them to stop”.

Meanwhile, the workers are in trouble. “Someone has found a job, but many still haven’t – he concludes – and seeing good-natured notices arrive like this between head and neck creates problems. For them, in addition to the damage, they now also receive insult. All this because of a completely busted law. Furthermore, it cannot be overlooked that the money received by the workers of only twelve months following the favorable sentences is compensation”. This happens because “compensation is compensation” and is not retribution. And therefore it does not overlap with social safety nets.

[email protected]