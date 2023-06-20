ESOP Alternative: How Hurdle Shares Work

Virtual participation programs are standard in many startups. Key employees are now asking for more—they’re asking for hurdle shares. Factory Berlin

Paul Becker can count himself lucky. The 30-year-old founder of the Berlin fintech Recap managed to recruit three highly qualified executives for his company in four months; a chief accountant, a chief commercial officer and a VP of engineering. This is not a matter of course, because the competition for staff is enormous in the scene. According to Survey by the Federal Association of German Startups every second company has to postpone its growth targets due to a lack of skilled workers. More than one in three even fears a loss of innovative strength.

“Looked at in that way, the three were a lucky punch for us,” says Becker about his new management trio. The fact that he was able to poach his head of development from Google motivated the other two to switch. What else did the founder use to convince you? In addition to a basic salary, above all with shares in his company. Employee participation programs (ESOP/VSOP) are now part of the standard repertoire in many startups. But Becker used a special trick: Instead of only issuing purely virtual share options, as is usual in many tech companies for tax reasons, he offered the three executives so-called Hurdle Shares (alternatively: NLP or growth shares) an.

Real participation, less taxes

These are “real” shares in a GmbH. Those who hold such shares may take part in shareholders’ meetings and are also listed as shareholders in the commercial register. The differences to ordinary company shares are in the details: First are subject to Hurdle Shares negative liquidation preference (NLP). This means that the shares initially have a value of 0 euros. The goodwill created to date is not taken into account. The value of the hurdle shares only increases if the start-up also becomes more valuable after they have been allocated to the employee. For example through a new round of financing. This is where the term “Hurdle” (German: hurdle) ab.