ESPN-Penn Entertainment, deal for $2 billion

ESPN has signed a $2 billion deal with betting company Penn Entertainment. The Barstool Sportsbook app will change its name to ESPN Bet in the fall as part of a 10-year deal. In addition to $1.5 billion in cash, ESPN will receive options on Penn stock worth approximately $500 million.

Penn Entertainment shares are up 14% in today’s session. The news weighs on the shares of DraftKings, another online betting company, which loses more than 8%.

