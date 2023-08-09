Home » ESPN-Penn Entertainment, deal for $2 billion
Business

ESPN-Penn Entertainment, deal for $2 billion

by admin
ESPN-Penn Entertainment, deal for $2 billion

ESPN has signed a $2 billion deal with betting company Penn Entertainment. The Barstool Sportsbook app will change its name to ESPN Bet in the fall as part of a 10-year deal. In addition to $1.5 billion in cash, ESPN will receive options on Penn stock worth approximately $500 million.

Penn Entertainment shares are up 14% in today’s session. The news weighs on the shares of DraftKings, another online betting company, which loses more than 8%.

See also  The balance of the two cities and the two financing decreased by 13.171 billion yuan_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

PayPal Introduces PayPal USD Stablecoin, Allowing for Easy...

Housing: Low standards instead of lower taxes –...

Tim runs with Kkr’s new acceleration signals on...

TV: satellite, internet or cable? Users should know...

Italian Design Brands brings art to shops

Labor market – More and more employees are...

Tourism, in search of the perfect selfie: the...

Real estate: Why Vonovia’s construction freeze is a...

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Industrial...

Resolution 16 of 07/25/2023 – Acquisition of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy