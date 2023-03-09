The most loved supermarket by Italians? Here is the complete ranking

War, energy crisis, high bills and inflation are all phenomena that push Italians to save on daily shopping. As? doing the shopping at discount stores. The consumer association Other consumption conducted an investigation, from which it emerged which is the most loved supermarket by Italians. Spoiler: it’s not Lidl. Even if Altroconsumo declares that the best choice (m more expensive) would turn to local producers for the purchase of a certain category of products, such as fresh and 0 km products. The Altroconsumo survey collected the preferences of 9,000 people and included the choice of large supermarkets, local supermarkets and discount stores.

The characteristics of the supermarket chains that Italians love

Subscribe to the newsletter

