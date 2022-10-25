Listen to the audio version of the article

The presence of Esselunga is strengthened in via Spadari in Milan, the street of taste of the Lombard capital. What last year was a temporary store dedicated to the Elisenda pastry shop now has the “Esselunga excellences” sign, a pop-up store in which to present the gastronomic offer of the chain that debuts the new “Cucina Esselunga” brand. adds a series of local specialties. The size of the shop is also growing, passing from 3 to 5 windows overlooking Via Spadari, right in front of Peck, a historic gastronomy that has served the tables of the Milanese bourgeoisie since the early 1900s. This shop sells over 200 gastronomy specialties prepared in the factories of Limito di Pioltello, in the Milanese hinterland, and of Parma, Elisenda’s pastry shop, the result of the partnership with the starred restaurant Da Vittorio, a wine shop with medium-high range labels as well as cured meats, cheeses, jams, sauces and in oil. About forty products selected and supplied by artisanal producers, both Italian and non, for sale only in the shop in via Spadari.

In other words, not the classic large-scale retail assortment but an offer developed around premium products for a pop-up store that expresses the values ​​of the brand within a more articulated communication project than in November, between 7 and 17, in Milan, the Food Truck will be the protagonist, a vehicle that will allow the Milanese to taste Esselunga gastronomic specialties for free.

Here are the stops in the Milanese squares:

07/11/2022 Cadorna near the eye of the needle

08/11/2022 Piazza Leonardo da Vinci – City of Studies