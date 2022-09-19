The partnership between Esselunga and “Deliveroo HOP” for the rapid delivery of food from delivery-only stores starts from Milan. Esselunga and Deliveroo have in fact signed an agreement that will give users of Deliveroo, leader in online food delivery, the opportunity to shop on their App and receive the high quality of Esselunga products in a few minutes.

The service, through the laEsse by Deliveroo HOP shopping-only store, can offer consumers more than 2,400 products and leverages a deep integration between Deliveroo HOP’s next-generation assets and technology. Added to this are the quality of the products and Esselunga’s experience in defining the assortments, with many ready meals of gastronomy as well as private label references and branded products.

Quick deliveries take place in a few minutes and reach most of the city of Milan, including the center and the areas of Porta Romana, Città Studi, Nolo, Isola and City Life.

In the coming months, this service will also be extended to other Italian cities, starting with Rome, and joins the already existing shopping delivery service, which today can count on about 2,000 supermarkets and grocery stores throughout Italy. In the 11 markets where Deliveroo is present, there are more than 15,000 stores from which to order food products on the App.

With this agreement, Esselunga will also be able to reach new customers, through a quick commerce service that completes its offer in online shopping, without giving up the advantages of the Fìdaty card.