Home » EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against competition to raise eyewear prices
Business

EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against competition to raise eyewear prices

by admin
EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against competition to raise eyewear prices

Heavy suspicions of an agreement to the detriment of the competition over EssilorLuxottica, the giant of lenses and eyewear on the Italy-France axis. As the tells Bloombergthe company which owns eyewear brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley has been sued on suspicion of having organized an understanding with competitors to inflate prices by up to 1,000%.

According to an antitrust complaint filed as a class action lawsuit in San Francisco Federal Court, the company is allegedly “the instigator and principal executor” of a scheme to drive up the selling prices of its products, thanks to illegal agreements with Frames for America Inc. and For Eyes Optical Co.

The financial agency writes that it has not received a response from EssiLux, contacted on the case.

The complaint alleges that EyeMed, the subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica which deals with eye care services, would have entered into anti-competitive agreements with thousands of opticians to “channel millions of consumers towards buying the group’s eyewear at excessive prices”.

See also  Zhongtai Securities: Regional breakthroughs help investment banks and fintechs show rapid growth in the first year of entrepreneurship_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Against dengue fever: Takeda Singen/Konstanz is developing a...

Bank of Italy, -20% consumption of fuel for...

That’s why vegans have had to wait a...

Revenue Agency notice: you must pay immediately. Find...

Sika and other stock market tips of the...

Netflix, boom in subscribers: + 6 million. Stopping...

The 2023 China Internet Conference Explores the Future...

That’s why Americans are now traveling in droves...

The Resilient US Economy: Recession Scenarios Fade as...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy