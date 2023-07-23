EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against competition to raise eyewear prices

Heavy suspicions of an agreement to the detriment of the competition over EssilorLuxottica, the giant of lenses and eyewear on the Italy-France axis. As the tells Bloombergthe company which owns eyewear brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley has been sued on suspicion of having organized an understanding with competitors to inflate prices by up to 1,000%.

According to an antitrust complaint filed as a class action lawsuit in San Francisco Federal Court, the company is allegedly “the instigator and principal executor” of a scheme to drive up the selling prices of its products, thanks to illegal agreements with Frames for America Inc. and For Eyes Optical Co.

The financial agency writes that it has not received a response from EssiLux, contacted on the case.

The complaint alleges that EyeMed, the subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica which deals with eye care services, would have entered into anti-competitive agreements with thousands of opticians to “channel millions of consumers towards buying the group’s eyewear at excessive prices”.

