EssilorLuxottica and the Armani Group have renewed the licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of eyewear under the Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Armani Privé, Emporio Armani, EA7 Emporio Armani and A | X Armani Exchange brands. The existing agreement, which entered into force on 1 January 2013 and expires on 31 December 2022, was renewed for 15 years with effect from 1 January 2023.

“Throughout my career, I have always tried to build long-term partnerships and agreements with trusted partners. The relationship with EssilorLuxottica was a cornerstone of my path, born from personal and professional esteem, which led to choices of great entrepreneurial audacity. This renewal, so important, is the confirmation of a mutual loyalty that makes me proud and that will lead to further, important innovations ”, said Giorgio Armani.

“We are extremely proud of the path shared with the Armani Group and of the deep understanding that unites us. Leonardo Del Vecchio has found in Giorgio Armani an entrepreneur with the same passion for quality and innovation and we are happy to continue the journey that the two founders started together ”, said Francesco Milleri, President and CEO of EssilorLuxottica. “In line with Leonardo Del Vecchio’s vision, we are inaugurating a new long-term partnership model with Armani that will accompany us for many years to come, to achieve solid and lasting progress over time”.