Home Business EssilorLuxottica: revenues slow but slightly less than expected (analysts)
Business

EssilorLuxottica: revenues slow but slightly less than expected (analysts)

by admin
EssilorLuxottica: revenues slow but slightly less than expected (analysts)

Revenues slowing down but slightly less than expected for EssilorLuxottica in the fourth quarter, according to Equita Sim. In detail, turnover was 24.5 billion, up 13.9% compared to 2021 on a comparable basis, and adjusted group net profit was 2,860 million for the full year, up 15.4 % at constant exchange rates compared to 2021 pro forma, representing 11.7% of turnover in 2022. Profitability was decidedly better, which held up brilliantly in the second half despite cost inflation and organic slowdown, say analysts from the Milanese Sim.

A dividend of €3.23 per share has been proposed, up 29% compared to 2021. EssilorLuxottica instead confirms its objective of growth in annual revenue at constant exchange rates at a ‘mid-single-digit’ rate (i.e. around or slightly above at 5%) from 2022 to 2026 and expects to achieve adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenues between 19-20% by the end of the period. Guidance to 2026 reiterated. The fourth quarter clearly showed a strong ability to control costs (G&A almost stable despite the highly inflationary context) but the momentum on revenues will need to be checked, which weakened over the fourth quarter even if slightly better than expected of analysts.

See also  World Cup in Qatar, between spending sprees and trampled rights, the Emirate wants to transform itself into another Dubai

You may also like

DB Contocarta Deutsche Bank: Opinions on Prepaid

Opinions and Reviews on the Hello Bank! Account...

Tajani of struggle and government. What is happening...

“The Divers” of the Antwerp Olympics, a jewel...

Heineken: Bill Gates buys stake in world’s second...

Eurovita, Cinven puts 100 million. Now we need...

The last fuel version of the brand new...

Mercedes changes course on software and marries Google

Eni, adjusted net profit at 13.3 billion. Today...

Lesser (BCG): «Here are the 5 reasons why...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy