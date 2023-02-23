Revenues slowing down but slightly less than expected for EssilorLuxottica in the fourth quarter, according to Equita Sim. In detail, turnover was 24.5 billion, up 13.9% compared to 2021 on a comparable basis, and adjusted group net profit was 2,860 million for the full year, up 15.4 % at constant exchange rates compared to 2021 pro forma, representing 11.7% of turnover in 2022. Profitability was decidedly better, which held up brilliantly in the second half despite cost inflation and organic slowdown, say analysts from the Milanese Sim.

A dividend of €3.23 per share has been proposed, up 29% compared to 2021. EssilorLuxottica instead confirms its objective of growth in annual revenue at constant exchange rates at a ‘mid-single-digit’ rate (i.e. around or slightly above at 5%) from 2022 to 2026 and expects to achieve adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenues between 19-20% by the end of the period. Guidance to 2026 reiterated. The fourth quarter clearly showed a strong ability to control costs (G&A almost stable despite the highly inflationary context) but the momentum on revenues will need to be checked, which weakened over the fourth quarter even if slightly better than expected of analysts.