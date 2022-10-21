MILANO – The summer, the sun and the holidays give impetus to the very positive third quarter accounts for EssilorLuxottica. From July to the end of September, the group born from the merger of Essilor’s French lenses with Luxottica’s Italian frames, reported a turnover of 6.39 billion euros, up 17% (+ 8.2% at constant exchange rates) . “We are proud of the solid performance that the Group achieved in the third quarter of the year, with all geographical areas growing – declared the president and CEO Francesco Milleriand the deputy ad Paul du Saillant – The results once again demonstrate the strength of our business model, as well as the skills and determination of our approximately 200,000 people around the world, committed to realizing the long-term vision we shared on the occasion of Capital Market Day “.

In the first nine months of the year, the EssilorLuxottica group recorded revenues of € 18,388 million, up 8.8% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 15.5% at current exchange rates). The figure is better than analysts’ expectations (who expected growth of about 7%) and the forecasts of the group that between 2022 and 2024 estimates revenues in single-digit growth, while approaching a 2-digit progress. given that

in the first nine months of the year, turnover at constant exchange rates rose by 8.8% (+ 15.5% at current rates thanks to the strength of the dollar) to 18.4 billion euros.

The intersections of interests between brothers from Italy and brothers from France See also Hongda blasting: revenue in the first half of the year increased by 34.49% year-on-year, HD-1 project assembly plant breaks ground by Francesco Manacorda

03 October 2022



Also in the third quarter, sales of lenses and optical equipment increased by 8.5% at constant exchange rates, to nearly 3.4 billion euros. Driven by the recovery in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, the wholesale division instead grew by 7.8% at constant exchange rates, reaching 3 billion euros. In terms of regions, EssilorLuxottica’s largest market, North America, grew 3.4% to € 3 billion. Europe, the Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, recorded a stronger growth of 9.2%, reaching almost 2.3 billion euros. Latin America is also profitable (363 million euros, with a jump of 12.6%) while Asia-Pacific, which had reached a low in the second quarter, recorded a strong recovery (+ 23%, to 761 million euros).

Although the results are above expectations, analysts remain worried about the slowdown in the US (+ 3.4%), a symptom of a drop in consumption and a reflection of the current situation. It must be said that so far the group led by Milleri has never raised the prices of glasses and lenses by adjusting them to inflation, neither in its stores, nor in third-party stores. A small increase in the price lists would result not only in an increase in revenues, but in a significant increase in margins, which in the next three years should in any case increase by 17-18%.