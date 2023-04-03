Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

It pays to buy shares of EssilorLuxottica? What was the performance 2022 what are the forecast for 2023? What are the risks involved in investing in shares of this company?

Below I will give you all the information to better understand and independently whether or not it is worth investing in this company.

We will study the value of his quote, we will analyze what the returns are and which the consensus.

Let’s go!

This article talks about:

EssilorLuxottica: what does the company do?

We begin by providing an overview of the company.

The EssilorLuxottica SA group was born in January 2017, following the merger of Luxottica with Essilor, a leading French company in the production of ophthalmic lenses. So here is an Italian-French holding based in Paris and specialized in this particular sector of the production of lenti oftalmiche.

The group deals with the design, production and marketing of a large range of lenses, frames and sunglasses in order to improve and protect vision. Not only that, but it also develops and markets a range of prescription laboratory equipment and instruments, while also offering services for eye care specialists.

EssilorLuxottiva operates in three different segments: Lenses and Optical Instruments (includes optical instruments for opticians and optometrists and corrective lenses), Equipment (includes consumables and machinery that are used by prescription plants and laboratories) and Sunglasses and Reading Glasses (this segment includes eyewear sunglasses and non-prescription reading glasses).

It is also useful to know that the company manages a large number of brands, including the well-known Varilux, Oakley, Ray-Ban. It operates not only in Europe, but also in North America, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

In July 2021, the group acquired GrandVision, an international retailer that offers solutions such as eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses.

Today’s capitalization is 73.15 billion euros.

EssilorLuxottica share performance and price

Now that we have framed this well-known company, we can focus on an aspect that, as an investor, will be particularly close to your heart, namely the performance of the shares.

I now offer you the updated graph with the trend of the shares:

EssilorLuxottica stock forecast 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target price

Now that we have a general picture, also thanks to the graph, let’s take a closer look and see the most important data to understand whether or not it is worth investing in EssilorLuxottica shares.

Latest news

The COVID-19 pandemic has also hit a global giant like EssilorLuxotticawhich in 2020 has reported revenues for 14,429 million euros (-14.6% compared to 2019). The lower earnings result was a direct result of the lockdown measures implemented in the first part of the year.

Gross profit stood at 8.476 billion (-21.6%) and adjusted profit at 8.493 billion (-19.6%). Operating profit decreased 73.1%, and adjusted operating profit also decreased 51.1%.

And again, in 2020 the reported and adjusted net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company was respectively equal to 85 million (-92.2%) and 788 million (-59.3%).

The group recorded consolidated revenues of 15,918 million euros in the first nine months of 2021 (+9.3%). Not including the contribution of GrandVision (acquired in July 2021), revenues amounted to 4.46 billion euros, thus recording a growth of 9% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period in 2019 and of 8.7% on 2020.

In 2021 the integration of GrandVisionwith the aim of creating a unique company, capable of responding to the growing needs of the sector, with a vision of an open and networked company, vertically integrated and capable of generating growth for the entire sector. EssiLux closed an important and crucial 2021, which saw the completion of the GrandVision operation. During this post-pandemic year, the group recorded the best financial results ever, recording a turnover up by 20% compared to 2019 and by 40% compared to 2020. Il 2022 it started just as well: with the purchase of 90.9% of Fedon, so much so as to trigger the total takeover bid at 17.03 euro. Unfortunately, in mid-2022, the leader of the company passed away, Of the Old. He was 87 years old and was a shareholder of Mediobanca, generals e Covivio. This news caused a negative sign on shares of Luxottica, Generali and Mediobanca. At the end of October 2022, the stock recorded a slight decline on the Paris Stock Exchange, also due to theweak performance of the entire fashion sectorafter the profit warning launched by Adidas. See also Tesla amazes in the first quarter of 2021: record sales, Model Y hits China The company closed the 2022 with a turnover of 24.5 billion euros, up 13.9% year on year. The growth target for the 2023 and which will continue until 2026 is to achieve an adjusted operating profit between 19% and 20% of revenues. In terms of operating segments, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the division Direct to consumer drove revenue growth with revenues growing to $12.72 billion while the division Professional solutions grew 13.2% to $11.77 billion, mainly driven by solid performance in EMEA and acceleration in North America

EssilorLuxottica: The target price

Now that we have seen the latest news let’s continue with our analysis: according to analysts, the target price ranges between €155 and €210, with an average target price of €186.

The advice of those who carry out such analyzes is to buy and hold the shares, because the prospects are good.

Of course, these are uncertain data and forecasts: let’s remember that no one has a crystal ball and can predict the future, indicating the best way.

Just having a strategy can help you understand how to move and not make mistakes when considering how to manage your portfolio.

EssilorLuxottica: dividend 2023

To conclude our analysis, here is the last piece of data that may interest you as an investor, namely the one related to EssilorLuxottiva dividends.

The latest news tell us that the dividend that will be proposed by the BoD will be equal to 3.23 euros per share, and that it will be paid starting from 13 June 2023.

Is it worth investing in EssilorLuxottica shares?

We are at the conclusions and there is only one question left to ask: Should I buy EssilorLuxottica shares?

Personally I never recommend buying a single stock, as it would be a risky operation if done in isolation, without acting in the perspective of a diversified strategy.

Invest in stocks it can lead to earnings and a lot of satisfaction, of course, but it is necessary to have in mind what one is doing.

My advice is to never act rashly and without due preparation: if you have never invested in shares and you are at the beginning of your research, I suggest you take a look at the guide to start investing in stocks.

Where to buy EssilorLuxottica shares?

However, if you want to buy EssilorLuxottica shares, but you don’t know how to do it practically, I will briefly illustrate the two paths to follow.

First through the bank. In my experience, if you want to invest more than 3-4 thousand euros, your current account should meet the requirements to allow you to operate. On average, the most important Italian banks allow you to have a securities portfolio.

Or you can opt for one online platform specialized in the purchase of shares (often cheaper than banks). For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

