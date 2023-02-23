Essilux 2022 results

2022 of Essiluxyear of disappearance of Leonardo Del Vecchio, closes with record results for turnover, operating profit and net profit. Results that Del Vecchio “would be proud of”, explain the president and CEO Francesco Milleri and the deputy CEO Paul du Saillant.

Il turnover of EssilorLuxottica arrived at 24.5 billion, up 13.9% compared to 2021 on a comparable basis. L’Net income adjusted group was equal to 2.86 billion for the full year, up 15.4% at constant exchange rates compared to pro forma 2021, and represents 11.7% of turnover. Along with revenues and profits, shareholder gratification will also rise: the dividend proposed by the board is 3.23 euros per shareup 29% from 2021.

Growth prospects

EssilorLuxottica confirms its goals also for the future. Del Vecchio’s creature expects to do grow its annual turnover at constant exchange rates at a ‘mid-single-digit’ rate (i.e. around or slightly above 5%) from 2022 to 2026. Essilux expects to achieve adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenues between 19-20% by the end of the period.

“With a record turnover of 24.5 billion and significant product innovations, in 2022 we demonstrated what goals a solid and integrated company like EssilorLuxottica can achieve,” explained Milleri and du Saillant. For the couple at the top of EssilorLuxottica, the late Del Vecchio would also have been proud of “the ever deeper bond with our people and our optical customers”. Milleri and du Saillant do not forget a thought for “our employees and partners in Turkey and the Turkish and Syrian populations affected by the recent earthquakes”.

Ability to innovate

“Over the past year, we have further strengthened our open and networked business model – add Milleri and du Saillant – finalizing important acquisitions such as Walman in North America and Shamir in Israel and continuing to invest in quality eyecare and eyewear products for the benefit of whole sector. At the same time, we have demonstrated our ability to innovate by developing new sustainable collections, lens generations and product categories.”

“Despite the macroeconomic context, we continued to invest on some important strategic levers: the vertical integration of the business along the entire supply chain and of big data in corporate decisions, the strengthening of the widespread presence throughout the world and the development of our Eyes on the Planet sustainability platform”, explain Milleri and du Saillant, recalling that in 2022 we also confirmed the long-term commitment of the group, in line with our mission, giving life to the largest international foundation in the field of vision. All these important factors, supported by a community of almost 200,000 employees worldwide, will allow us to continue growing in the years to come”.