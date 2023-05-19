Home » Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers: how much Milleri earns
Business

Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers: how much Milleri earns

by admin
Essilux and the dream salaries for top managers: how much Milleri earns

Essilux CEO Francesco Milleri

Essilux, staggering compensation for top managers like Milleri

The assembly of EssilorLuxottica – born from fusion between Italian Luxottica e the French Essilor – which took place in Paris, approved the compensation of top managers for 2022, thus revealing how much theChief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri, who soon – after 27 June – will also hold the office of president – as voted by a strong majority (90.29%). They go to him altogether 3.937 million (of which 1.5 million in fixed remuneration and 2.437 million in annual variable items) in addition to 50,000 performance shares. Approved with the same “plebiscite” (89.95%) of votes also i compensation of the deputy managing director Paul du Saillant, to which they went in total 3.281 million euros (1.25 million fixed compensation and 2.031 million annual variable items) and 35,000 performance shares.

In the 2023 number one of the group will see its variable part grow in a range between a minimum of approx 2.2 million to a maximum of 4.5. Green light also for the dividend of 3.23 euros per share (for a total of 1.446 billion) based on the 2022 results, up 29% compared to 2021. Ratified with 99% of the votes co-optation of Mario Notari as director to replace Leonardo Del Vecchio, after the disappearance of June 27 last year. Approximately 230 shareholders were present at the Paris meeting, representing 84.12% of the capital. In the hall for the assembly of Essilux also the children of Del Vecchio Claudio, Luca, Leonardo Maria (Chief of strategy officer of the group) and Paola.

See also  The latest news of the iPhone 15 series: or the world's first TSMC 3nm chip

Read also: Forbes, Clemente Del Vecchio at 18 is the youngest billionaire in the world

CEO Milleri: “Since the merger, revenues have grown by 51% in less than 5 years”

During the meeting, the future president Milleri began by reassuring the excellent success of the merger that took place in 2018: “We have almost doubled the size of the company, revenues are grown by 51% in less than five years”. The progressive growth of margins has made it possible to distribute higher dividends, in fact, added Milleri: “We have returned three billion to our employees in addition to the normal remuneration“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Credem: initiatives to support areas affected by bad...

Micron to Invest $3.6 Billion in Japan for...

Tax revenue: the real estate crisis tears a...

Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at...

Agreement between San Marino and the United Kingdom,...

Premierato, the League sets the limits: “Ok but...

Banca Mediolanum: here is the note with which...

Enel Green Power, drought knocks out renewables: 584...

Quality Genoese pesto? Only 9 brands are saved:...

Usa: applications for unemployment benefits below expectations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy