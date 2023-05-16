Home » Essilux, workers get a record bonus: up to 4,100 euros if converted into welfare
A record result bonus arrives for Essilux workers which could reach 4,100 euros if converted into welfare. Indeed, an agreement was reached on the 2022 performance bonus between Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, Uiltec Uil and the company’s representatives.

The award was assessed using the group’s consolidated financial statements and sustainability indicators and the additional components linked to individual performance. The amount will rise on average to over 3,800 euros gross, exceeding 4,100 euros net, therefore approximately two additional months’ salary, if the employee chooses to convert the amount into welfare goods and services.

This year, EssilorLuxottica will redistribute a total value of 32 million euros among the group’s Italian employees, up 17% on last year, also thanks to an increasingly inclusive incentive and calculation system.

