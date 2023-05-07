Established at work. Some reflections on May Day

The RdC tends to discourage work and leave its protégés in poverty

The Constitution Italian language does not have a preamble, and begins with a concise article 1 to the point of enigma: Italy is a democratic republic founded on work .

Of course, a constitutional document is not made up of atomic formulas, but of propositions that complement and clarify each other. However, it can be an interesting exercise to deal with the art. 1 without relying on the much more substantial and explicit art. 4, which must be remembered: The Republic recognizes the right to work for all citizens and promotes the conditions that make this right effective. Every citizen has the duty to carry out, according to his own possibilities and choice, an activity or function that contributes to the material or spiritual progress of society.

Many think that “based on work” enshrines the right to work. Others who identify workers as the component of society most deserving of protection given the long past sufferings, which must not be repeated in the new state. It is inevitable to turn to the explanations and interpretations that were offered during the work of the Constituent Assembly. These are certainly very instructive, but it can also be interesting to start from a blank slate. I try to do this: if something is a foundation of a republic, it cannot be a right. It can be a duty, or a value. I would say, a value from which a duty follows. Participation in productive activity, if we want to use another language, in social reproduction, is not only a source, but the only source of people’s social dignity. It is not quite the “democratic republic of workers” that the communist constituents wanted, but it comes close.

According to the ineffable Renato Brunetta, several times Minister of Labour, “establishing that Italy is a democratic republic founded on work means absolutely nothing”. Why? Because “The part of the Constitution that expresses the founding values ​​of the Republic ignores fundamental themes and concepts, such as those of the market, competition and merit. The Constitution is the daughter of the post-war climate. Now we are in another Italy. Without prejudice to the fundamental principles, in which we all recognize ourselves, we must then have the courage to speak also of the first part of the Constitution. And I think the articles of the Charter on trade unions, parties and Europe also need to be reviewed”.

