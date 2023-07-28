Home » Esther Crawford Reflects on the Famous ‘Sleeping Bag Incident’ and Her Time with Elon Musk at Twitter
Esther Crawford Reflects on the Famous ‘Sleeping Bag Incident’ and Her Time with Elon Musk at Twitter

Esther Crawford Reflects on the Famous ‘Sleeping Bag Incident’ and Her Time with Elon Musk at Twitter

Title: The Esther Crawford Sleeping Bag Incident: Insights into Her Experience at Twitter and Relationship with Elon Musk

Introduction:
Esther Crawford, the former head of Twitter Blue, gained worldwide attention a few years ago for her viral image sleeping in a sleeping bag at the Twitter offices. Now, Crawford opens up about the incident and reflects on her time at Twitter, including her relationship with Elon Musk.

The Sleepin Bag Incident:
Crawford recounts the incident in a post on her Twitter account, stating that going viral was a strange and interesting experience. She faced criticism from both the left and the right, with some accusing her of being a billionaire bootlicker and others demonizing her as an example of a working mother prioritizing her career over her family. However, Crawford maintained a sense of humor and resilience, emphasizing the importance of having thick skin and a strong sense of self.

Working with Elon Musk:
Crawford also shares her experiences working with Elon Musk during her time at Twitter. She describes the Twitter environment as lacking psychological safety, where employees felt they could be fired at any time and for no reason at all. Crawford also reveals that Musk would often seek random feedback from Twitter users or even ask his biographer for product advice instead of relying on the expertise of his own team. This decision-making process left her baffled and questioning why random feedback seemed to carry more weight than the input of dedicated professionals.

Reflections on Power:
Esther Crawford concludes by reflecting on the loneliness of power and the dangers of surrounding oneself with sycophantic voices. She emphasizes the importance of keeping a diverse group of trusted individuals, including family, friends, and teammates, who can provide honest and critical feedback. Crawford warns against living in an echo chamber, especially for those in positions of power, as it can lead to a distorted perception of reality.

See also  A sublime fight - Francesca Sibani (Photos)

In conclusion, Esther Crawford’s candid revelations shed light on her experience at Twitter, from the sleeping bag incident to working with Elon Musk. Her story serves as a reminder of the challenges and complexities that come with viral fame and the dynamics of power within influential organizations.

