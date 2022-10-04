ETC Group has signed an agreement with Direct YES for the distribution of its products in Italy. Clients of the online trading pioneer will be able to trade for free the entire range of Exchange Traded Products (ETP) signed by ETC Group for purchase transactions with a minimum value of 500 euros, until October 31, 2022. From November 1, the minimum threshold will rise to € 1,000. The agreement will facilitate, for Italian investors, the approach to cryptocurrencies, digital assets and blockchains, which are transforming our world.

16 new products between ETCs and ETFs

They will be available on the Directa SIM platform fourteen ETC Crypto issued in Germany as secured debt securities, with a structure almost identical to ETCs backed by physical gold or other precious metals. Each crypto ETC stock is in fact backed by a certain amount of the underlying cryptocurrency, which allows you to invest in a product that almost perfectly follows the cryptocurrency price, but with the security of a regulated financial instrument, approved in Germany and Italy.

They will also be available two thematic ETFs, ETC Group Global Metaverse ETF (ticker: METR) which provides exposure to the Metaverse sector, seen as the next iteration of the Internet; and the ETC Group Digital Assets and Blockchain ETF which allows exposure to blockchain technology and pure play digital assets.

The ETC Group product range is available on the main European stock exchanges thanks to HANetfthe first white-label platform of ETFs and ETCs in Europe.

A step forward in the world of digital assets

This agreement marks another important step for both ETC Group and HANetf towards a development plan that sees them have a an increasingly important role in the Italian market of thematic Exchange Trader Products.

“Directa SIM is a pioneer in Italy in online trading, and will allow us to reach that vast pool of investors who are currently interested in the world of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain, but whose direct access to these assets is limited for compliance reasons. ETC Group’s offer thanks to Directa SIM will facilitate the entry of new users in investments in digital assets “, commented Annacarla DellepianeHead of Sales Italy di HANetf.

Agrees to the words of the Italian manager is Bradley DukeFounder and Co-CEO of ETC Group, who added: “The collaboration with Directa SIM allows us to offer an easy and economical solution to have exposure in an innovative area such as the world of digital assets, a new investment trend that it has already attracted several billion dollars and that every day continues to attract more and more investors around the world ”.