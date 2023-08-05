ETECSA Announces Exciting Bonuses for International Mobile Recharges in Cuba

ETECSA Announces New International Mobile Recharge Promotion in Cuba

ETECSA, the leading telecommunications company in Cuba, has just announced its upcoming international mobile recharge promotion. The promotion will take place from August 7 to 12, giving prepaid customers an opportunity to enjoy attractive bonuses.

Under the promotion, customers who receive an international recharge of 500.00 CUP or more but no more than 1250.00 CUP during the specified period will be eligible for bonuses. The bonuses include a 30 GB data bonus for all networks, 100 minutes, 80 SMS, and unlimited internet usage from 12:00 am to 7:00 am.

The bonuses will be valid for 30 days from the recharge received, while the main balance will maintain its established validity period of 330 days from the recharge made. It is important to note that the minutes and SMS bonuses can also be used for international calls and messages.

Customers who already have valid data bonuses, minutes, SMS, and unlimited internet from previous promotions can accumulate them with the bonuses offered in this new promotion.

ETECSA has also provided information about the exchange rate applied to international promotions. For example, if a customer buys a recharge of 500 CUP, 20.83 USD will be deducted from their USD account in the MiTransfer Exchange. This exchange rate has been subject to criticism in the company’s institutional networks.

The company has revealed the international recharge websites it has agreements with. Additionally, for the platforms used to recharge the MiTransfer Bag (USD account), specific details are yet to be disclosed.

This upcoming promotion by ETECSA offers an exciting opportunity for prepaid customers in Cuba to enjoy various bonuses and make the most out of their international recharges.

