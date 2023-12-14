ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion: Activate Mobile Line with 10GB Bonus

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion to Keep Customers Connected

The Cuban Telecommunications Company, ETECSA, has unveiled an incredible promotion to help its customers stay connected during the final month of the year. From December 18 to 23, users will have the opportunity to activate a Mobile Line with an initial recharge of 250CUP and receive a generous 10GB Bonus to enjoy on all networks, all for the price of only 125CUP.

This exclusive offer will be available only through International Distributors. It is important to note that marketing from MLC Stores will not be applied.

Offer Details:

– Mobile Line Activation with 250CUP (main balance).

– 10GB bonus for all networks.

– Validity of the main balance: 330 days from the offer received.

Frequent Questions:

1. What does the promotional offer consist of?

The offer includes the activation of a Mobile Line with 250CUP and a 10GB Bonus, purchasable only through International Distributors.

2. How long will the offer be valid?

The promotion will be valid from December 18 to 23, 2023.

3. How to check balance and bonuses?

Main balance: *222#

10GB bonus: *222*266#

4. What is the cost of the offer?

The cost varies depending on the country of purchase and the exchange rate. Consult with International Distributors.

5. What can be done with the principal balance?

It can be used for calls, purchases, transfers, and activating plans, among other actions.

6. How does the purchase of the offer affect combined plans or LTE packages?

These will remain valid for 30 days from activation.

7. How many recharges can be made?

Multiple recharges can be made during the promotion, without exceeding the established maximum limit.

8. Can I buy the offer in MLC stores?

No, the purchase is only available through international sites, such as www.cuba.dtone.com.

9. How is it known in Cuba that the offer has been received?

The beneficiary in Cuba will be informed by the client who has acquired the promotional offer.

Take advantage of this exclusive promotion from December 18 to 23 and stay connected with ETECSA!

Share this: Facebook

X

