ETECSA Announces New Policy to Extend Prepaid Mobile Line Validity in Cuba

The Cuban Telecommunications Company SA (ETECSA) has announced a new policy that will benefit its prepaid mobile telephone customers. As announced from their official channels, since last December 15, 2023, any recharge, purchase of ‘Combined Plans’ and ‘Packages’ for an amount equal to or greater than 100 Cuban pesos will extend the life cycle of the client’s mobile line for 330 days.

In essence, customers who recharge or purchase ‘Combined Plans’ and ‘Packages’ for an amount equal to or greater than 100 CUP will see their life cycle automatically extended. This means that the customer’s mobile line will remain active for an additional 330 days from the date of recharge or purchase.

According to the company’s information, customers can recharge their mobile line through all available recharge methods: Online services (using the Transfermóvil or ENZONA payment gateways) and the MiTransfer wallet.

Remember that after making a recharge or purchase for an amount equal to or greater than 100 CUP, customers can verify the extension of the life cycle of their line by dialing *222#.

It is possible to make multiple recharges as long as you do not exceed the maximum amount of main balance, which is 500,000 CUP. If a client purchases a Combined Plan or Package, and its amount is equal to or greater than 100 CUP, the life cycle of their line will also be extended. This means that the customer’s mobile line will remain active for an additional 330 days from the date of purchase, plus an additional 30 non-active days, valid only for recharging, Etecsa states.

In recent days, the Cuban Telecommunications Company has launched more promotions. Learn about the “Mobile Line Super Offer” and the last international recharge of the year. These are the plans and offers to which the extended line benefit applies for recharges over 100 CUP.

