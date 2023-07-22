Title: Cuban Telecommunications Company Etecsa Faces Backlash over Poor Internet Connection

Subtitle: Customers frustrated as Etecsa charges for a service it barely offers

[City], [Country] – Neivy, an employee at the customer service of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa), reluctantly responds to yet another customer complaint about the lousy internet connection. With a sense of resignation in her voice, she repeats the familiar phrase, “We have instability in the service.” Without waiting for a response, she abruptly hangs up the phone, leaving the customer dissatisfied. The state monopoly Etecsa, known for its poor service, continues to make enemies among its users.

Etecsa, one of the most unpopular official companies in Cuba, is often compared in terms of public rejection to the Unión Eléctrica. Despite charging for a service, the company barely delivers on its promises. Accessing the web through mobile telephony has become an arduous task for customers, who are essentially captive in a market that lacks competition from other companies.

Twitter users didn’t hold back their criticism either. Adalberto Orta Pozo posted a sarcastic tweet this morning, thanking Etecsa for everything along with an image showing a measly connection speed of just 340 kilobits per second (Kbps). This tweet attracted dozens of Etecsa clients who performed their own speed tests, revealing even worse numbers across various parts of the island. Some reported connection speeds as low as 160 Kbps, rendering it impossible to load Facebook pages, watch videos online, or receive timely replies to messages.

The frustration of Etecsa customers further escalated when it was revealed that the Arimao fiber optic submarine cable, connected between the port of Cienfuegos and the French island of Martinique, failed to improve internet connectivity as promised. Despite initial tests conducted earlier this year, Etecsa has not provided a schedule for the cable’s activation. This cable, a collaborative project between Etecsa and the French company Orange, spans over 2,500 kilometers and was supposed to enhance internet access and broadband services in Cuba.

With connectivity issues persisting, customers are left dissatisfied while Etecsa continues to launch monthly top-up offers with bonuses, including data packages for web browsing. However, the low bandwidth restricts users from enjoying even basic digital content, such as animated gifs.

Businesses are also adversely affected by this poor service. Zuri del Prado, an entrepreneur and cafeteria-restaurant manager in Havana, expressed her frustration, saying, “Many messages arrive late, and I lose money because of that.” She emphasized the negative impact on her credibility and urged that if there were an alternative company to hire, she would switch immediately.

Despite ETECSA’s substantial profits, amounting to billions of dollars, it seems that the necessary investments to improve the quality of service have not been made. This raises concerns about ETECSA’s role as a public servant and its obligation to prioritize information, transparency, and efficiency for its users.

While customers had hoped for answers and a resolution during the National Assembly sessions, no forecasts or apologies were forthcoming from ETECSA executives or deputies. This lack of accountability further fuels frustration among millions of people on the island.

As the people of Cuba continue to suffer from inadequate internet access, the team at 14 intervienes is committed to bringing forth serious journalism that reflects the reality of deep Cuba. We invite our readers to support our work by becoming a member of our newspaper. Together, we can bring about change and transform journalism in Cuba.

