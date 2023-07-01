Home » Etecsa Extends International Recharge Promotion: Quintuplica tu balance 25 GB and Unlimited Internet Offer
Etecsa Extends International Recharge Promotion: Quintuplica tu balance 25 GB and Unlimited Internet Offer

Cuban telecommunications company, ETECSA, has announced the extension of their international recharge promotion, “Quintuplica tu balance 25 GB”. The promotion, which offers customers a five-fold increase in their balance, as well as 25 GB of data and unlimited internet usage during specific hours, will now be available until July 5th.

The offer, considered one of the company’s most enticing, allows customers in Cuba who recharge between 500 CUP and 1,250 CUP to have their balance multiplied by five. Additionally, they will receive a 25 GB voucher for all networks, valid for 30 days, and unlimited internet usage from 12:00 am to 7:00 am during that period.

ETECSA has emphasized that customers can purchase an international recharge using the USD account of the MiTransfer Stock Exchange, which is the Cuban mobile wallet. However, it’s important to note that the promotion does not apply to recharges made at MLC Stores.

Until July 5th, ETECSA customers who receive an international top-up of 500 CUP will receive a bonus of 2,500 CUP on their main balance, in addition to the 25 GB of data and unlimited internet. The bonuses will be valid for 30 days from the last recharge received.

ETECSA also clarifies that the 25 GB and unlimited internet benefits are activated upon receiving the recharge. For customers who already have active data vouchers, national and international combined plans, and LTE packages, the validity date will be extended to 30 days from the date of receiving the recharge.

To participate in the promotion, customers should note that the exchange rate applied is 1 USD to 24.00 CUP. For example, if a recharge of 500 CUP is bought, 20.83 USD will be deducted from the USD account of the MiTransfer Exchange.

With this extended promotion, ETECSA aims to continue offering attractive incentives to its customers and enhance their telecommunications experience.

