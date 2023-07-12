ETECSA Launches New International Recharge Promotion with Exciting Bonuses

Title: ETECSA Launches New Recharge Promotion with Exciting Bonuses

Subtitle: Customers Can Enjoy Generous Extras with International Recharge Offer from July 12 to 16

July 12, [Year] – ETECSA, the Cuban Telecommunications Company, has recently announced its latest recharge promotion, promising customers “bonuses of all kinds.” The company has been actively promoting the offer through its official social media channels.

Starting from July 12 until July 16, customers who recharge their accounts with amounts ranging between 500.00 CUP and 1250.00 CUP can benefit from additional bonuses. These bonuses include 30 GB of data (for all networks), 100 minutes, 80 SMS, and unlimited internet usage from 12:00 am to 7:00 am.

According to the Cuban Telecommunications Company, customers can purchase the international recharge using the USD account of the MiTransfer Stock Exchange. However, it is important to note that this option is not available at MLC stores.

The main balance resulting from the recharge made will maintain its validity period of 330 days, as per the information provided by ETECSA. The company also clarifies that the bonuses obtained from this offer, such as minutes and SMS, can be used for international calls and messages.

On their website, ETECSA further explains that if customers already have active data bonuses, minutes, SMS, and unlimited internet from previous promotions, these will be accumulated with the corresponding bonuses from this new offer. The expiration date for these accumulated bonuses will be set at 30 days from the receipt of the recharge.

For customers who have combined plans, data packages, voice plans, SMS, and LTE packages, purchasing this new offer will extend the expiration date to an additional 30 days. The new expiration time will be set at 23:59 hours from Cuba, following the receipt of the international recharge.

However, ETECSA has faced criticism once again for its top-up offers due to the instability of the connection in Cuba and the applied exchange rates. The exchange rate currently used is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP. Thus, if a recharge of 500 CUP is purchased, 20.83 USD will be deducted from the USD account of the MiTransfer Stock Exchange.

ETECSA emphasizes that the exchange market does not affect the price of its products and services, as it solely involves the purchase operations of foreign currencies accepted in the country through banks and CADECA offices.

For those wondering how to recharge their cell phones in Cuba, ETECSA has listed several websites with agreements to provide this service. The approved websites include: www.cuba.dtone.com, www.ding.com, www.recargasacuba.com, www.csqworld.com, moviles.compra-dtodo.com, www.globaldsd.com, www.bossrevolution.com, cubacel.etopuponline.com, www.recharge-phone.com, and www.katapulk.com.

With the new recharge promotion, ETECSA aims to offer customers additional benefits and bonuses, enhancing their communication experience.

