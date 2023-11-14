ETECSA Promotional Offer: Samsung Smartphone, Mobile Line, and Internet Combo

ETECSA Offers 3×1 Promotional Deal Including Samsung Smartphone and Internet Combo

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) has announced a new promotional offer through its mobile service, Cubacel, starting on November 15. The offer includes a Samsung smartphone, a mobile line, and an Internet connection combo.

The promotion, which will run from November 15 to 30, is available through international distributors and will be valid while supplies last. ETECSA has stated that the prices for the offer will be determined by the transaction and exchange rate in each country and must be made public on the websites of international distributors.

The Internet combo included in the offer provides 4GB of data on all networks, 16GB of LTE data, 165 minutes in calls, and 160 SMS. The combo will be valid for 30 days from the activation of the line.

ETECSA has clarified that to purchase the offer, customers must access the international distributor. The promotion will be valid from November 15, 2023, at 0:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2023.

The Samsung smartphone included in the offer comes with a number of features including an Operating System: Android: 12S, 128GB ROM, 4GB RAM, a 6.56 inch FHD LCD screen, and a main camera with 48MP + 5MP + 2MP. The equipment comes with a three-month warranty, and any necessary replacements will be handled by the Commercial Office where the promotional offer was collected.

The mobile line included in the offer will not have a main balance and will be associated with the resources of the promotional offer, which include 4GB (all networks) + 16GB (LTE only) + 165 MIN + 160 SMS.

Overall, the promotional offer by ETECSA is expected to provide a comprehensive and cost-effective telecommunication solution for customers.

