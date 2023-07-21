Etecsa’s International Top-Up Offer: Get Quintuple Balance and More!

Title: Etecsa Announces International Top-up Offers with Quintupled Balance and Data Benefits

Subtitle: Customers to Enjoy Generous Bonuses and Unlimited Internet during Early Morning Hours

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

In just three days, Etecsa, the Cuban telecommunications company, is set to launch its highly anticipated international top-up offers. From the 24th to the 30th of July, customers will have the opportunity to benefit from exciting promotions and bonuses.

According to official information from Etecsa, customers who receive an international recharge between 500 CUP and up to 1,250 CUP will have their recharged balance multiplied by five. This means that if a client receives a recharge of 500 CUP, their main balance will be increased to 2500 CUP, valid for an extended period of 330 days.

On top of the quintupled balance, customers will also enjoy 25 GB of data for all networks, which will remain valid for 30 days. Additionally, they will have unlimited internet access from 12:00 am to 7:00 am, commonly referred to as “internet during custodian hours” by many.

It is important to note that the 25 GB data and unlimited internet benefits will be activated as soon as the customer receives the recharge. With the balance received from this top-up promotion, customers will be able to carry out various actions such as national and international calls, purchase of bags, data plans, minutes, SMS, transfers, and activation of the Amigo plan.

Existing customers with current resources, such as data vouchers, national and international combined plans, and LTE packages, will have their validity extended to 30 days from the date of receiving the international recharge. However, it should be noted that the effective date of certain bonuses, plans, or combos, including SMS Money Bonus, will not be extended under this promotion.

To take advantage of this offer, customers are reminded that they can only make the international recharge through authorized international sites or by using the USD account of the MiTransfer Stock Exchange. It is worth noting that the applicable exchange rate for this promotion is 1 USD = 24.00 CUP. For example, if a customer purchases a recharge of 500 CUP, 20.83 USD will be deducted from their USD account.

Etecsa’s international top-up offers have become highly anticipated by customers, providing them with significant bonuses and benefits to enhance their communication capabilities. As the promotion is set to commence in just a few days, customers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to reap the rewards of this enticing offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

