Etecsa’s Latest International Recharge Promotion: Bonuses and Controversy

Etecsa’s Last International Recharge Promotion of November 2023

Etecsa, the Cuban telecommunications company, has announced its last international recharge promotion of November, offering various bonuses for customers. The promotion will run from November 22 to 30, 2023, with bonuses valid for 30 days.

According to Cubacel, customers who receive a recharge between 500 and 1250 CUP will earn bonuses including 30 GB (all networks), 100 minutes, 80 SMS, and unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am. The company specifies that the promotion will be valid from 00:01 on November 22, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2023 (Cuba time).

The bonuses will be activated when the customer receives the recharge and can be used for international calls and messages. Customers who already have current data bonuses, minutes, SMS, and unlimited internet from previous promotions will have the new bonuses accumulated with the expiration date of 30 days from the date the recharge is received.

However, the exchange rate applied by Etecsa is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP, which has sparked controversy among users. Many customers have complained that the company does not apply the government’s official exchange rate to its international recharge promotions. While the company asserts that the government’s dollar exchange update does not include its services, users prefer to receive the recharge money in remittances to exchange it for a more beneficial rate.

Additionally, some users have pointed out that purchasing packages in Cuban pesos from Etecsa can be more cost-effective. For instance, a 950 CUP LTE package offers 4 GB + 12 GB LTE + 300 MB of national navigation, making it a more attractive option for some customers.

Customers should note that the new international recharge promotion will be available exclusively through international sites and using the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet; it cannot be purchased in MLC stores.

For further details and conditions of the promotion, customers are encouraged to visit the Etecsa website for more information.

Share this: Facebook

X

