Despite the moment of strong global uncertainty and volatility for the stock market, a noAn increasing number of investors has decided to adopt a savings plan. This is also demonstrated by the performance of the investment platform Scalable Capital which he recently passed 1 million savings plans automated on the platform.

In detail, these accumulation plans allow customers to set aside a financial base in favor of their future projects, or simply to supplement their pension, starting from a minimum of 1 euro. The massive demand for savings plans is a clear sign of the growing popularity of these tools long-term provision through the capital markets.

“When it comes to retirement planning and the associated, often long, investment periods, it makes sense to invest part of your assets in ETFs and stocks. He claims Erik Podzuweit, co-founder and co-CEO of Scalable Capitalaccording to which“private pensions and investments will continue to be essential not only to bridge the pension gap, but also to ensure greater economic solidity for Italians in the light of an uncertain future“. He claims .

“Investing is the new saving”

“In a context of rising inflation rates and widening pension gaps, simple and affordable investment offerings are key. Both the facilitated access to investments on the capital market and the low and transparent commissions have significantly stimulated the demand for accumulation plans in ETFs in our country”. Adds Alessandro SalduttiCountry Manager Italy of Scalable Capital who then concludes: “Conscious financial education combined with easily accessible and convenient savings on the markets represents a keystone for allowing Italians to take their financial future into their own hands.”

Making investing accessible to everyone: commission-free savings plans

According to a recent analysis of Scalable Capital’s client behavior on a European basis, the savings plan offering is being actively used, enabling one in two Scalable Broker clients to save on a regular basis. On average, investors have three savings plans and invest around 470 euros per month in their plans. Over 90% is invested in ETFs and just under 10% in individual stocks. The largest group of investors are aged between 26 and 35 (about 43%) followed by the age group between 36 and 45. The most popular investment among savers are ETFs that track a broad index, such as the MSCI World.

Large and diverse platform

The platform offers clients an investment universe consisting of over 7,500 stocks from all major global indices, 1,700+ ETFs from 30+ issuers available and a wide selection of actively managed funds with no initial trading and investment costs.

Investing through savings plans is above all flexible. With a choice of nine run dates per month, customers can set their billing based on the day they receive their paycheck, so they can put their savings to work right away and don’t risk wasting them on unnecessary purchases. The investor has full control and can suspend or modify the savings plans at any time and whenever he wishes, without additional costs.