Vanguard makes the range available on Borsa Italiana Vanguard LifeStrategy UCITS ETF. In this short article we will see together what it is, what are the characteristics e how does it workand finally I’ll give you mine opinions.

Read on to learn more about this new tool.

This article talks about:

Let’s frame the Group

Vanguard, maybe you know, it is an investment company founded in 1975 in the United States.

It was founded on the basis of a revolutionary, albeit simple, idea that an investment company had to manage its funds in the exclusive interest of clients, supporting them in achieving their goals through simple investments ea low cost.

Therefore, the interests of the Group are aligned with those of investors Thanks to its broadly diversified portfolio, Vanguard has become the second largest provider of ETFs in the world. In 2012, it started launching ETFs in Europe.

It has recently expanded its offer.

What is LifeStrategy ETF

We are talking about four global multi-asset ETFs which are made through ETFs of ETFs which have Vanguard bond and equity ETFs as underlying, which I have already mentioned here on My Business.

These wallets they were proposed with the aim of giving investors value. As? Giving them access to low-cost, well-diversified multi-asset investment solutions. With just one ETF, investors will be able to access a globally diversified portfolio.

This range proposed by Vanguard in fact, it offers access to more than 20,000 underlying securities, through a combination of:

equities listed on emerging and developed markets around the world;

obligations investment-grade issued by countries and companies in markets (both developed and emerging).

Objective of the fund

The Fund aims to provide a combination of capital appreciation in the long term investing in equity and fixed income securities, primarily through investment in other collective investment schemes.

The Fund pursues an investment strategy a active managementwhereby the Investment Manager is free to choose the composition of the Fund’s portfolio and is not managed with reference to a benchmark.

Who is it meant for?

This range of ETFs was created to answer investors about the management of core part of their portfolios, or as a solution as part of a monthly savings plan.

As an asset allocation solution, these products can be used for core portfolio management by investors who would like to maintain more static market exposure, and offer low-cost access to a large number of fixed income and equity securities .

Furthermore, it is also an asset allocation tool for financial advisors, who can consider these solutions for their clients’ core investments”.

The new range integrates the solutions Vanguard LifeStrategy already present in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada.

It is managed by Vanguard Asset Management’s Equity Index Group, which manages more than $4.2 trillion worldwide.

Vanguard LifeStrategy ETF at a glance

Before we begin, let’s summarize the common features of these four ETF portfolios:

They are characterized by different weightings of bonds and equities in line with different risk/return expectations;

Only Use are used Physically replicated ETFs and this guarantees greater transparency;

and this guarantees greater transparency; Offers over 8,800 singles 5 titles from around the world. This ensures broad diversification;

The OCF/TER content of 0.25% per year offers the highest possible return potential;

The distributing and accumulating share classes suit different investment objectives and preferences;

The allocation is static global and is weighted by market capitalization;

The periodic rebalancing of the weights within the portfolios guarantees the maintenance of the desired risk profile in the long term;

There is currency hedging on bond ETFs for reduce currency fluctuations.

This range of funds seeks to assist investors by setting clear and realistic goals, ensuring broad diversification and keeping costs to a minimum. Furthermore, this strategy is part of long-term planning.

Let’s see what are the various options offered by the Vanguard range.

The four solutions

Vanguard LifeStrategy UCITS ETF offers four solutions which present different risk profiles and which offer access convenient and simple to global markets, with OCF/TER equal to 0.25% per annum.

With just one multi-asset ETF (ETF of ETFs) you can invest in stocks and bonds from around the world. LifeStrategy ETFs are available in different profiles, which respond to different risk and return expectations.

The individual solutions and the related available classes (distribution and accumulation) are denominated in euros.

# 1LifeStrategy 20% Equity UCITS ETF

This is intended for investors who are looking for income and modest long-term capital growth.

The risk category is low.

It is a multi-asset ETF for those who want to favor the caution without giving up certain opportunities.

Featuring 80% bonds and 20% equities, this LifeStrategy ETF is the choice for all investors with a time horizon of long term and are looking for an investment that presents the less volatility possible.

#2 Vanguard LifeStrategy 40% Equity UCITS ETF

This is not a multi-asset ETF for those who want to compensate the effects of swings and seize opportunities in nearly equal measure.

Approximately 40% is characterized by a share component: it offers the opportunities of the international stock markets. Instead, the bond component equal to about 60% exploits the stability of the bond markets to keep investment volatility low.

The risk is higher than the previous one, as we are on the profile 3 on a scale from 1 to 7.

#3 Vanguard LifeStrategy 60% Equity UCITS ETF

This is a multi-asset ETF designed for those who aspire to be able to seize greater opportunities, even at the expense of securities: in fact, the risk profile in this one too is equal to 3although the fact that there is a larger equity component makes it a little riskier

It is characterized by one 60% equity component approximately, which allows you to better exploit the opportunities offered by international stock markets, but may involve slightly higher swings which in the portfolio are balanced by a bond component of approximately 40%.

But now let’s continue!

#4 Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity UCITS ETF

Finally, here is the latest multi-asset ETF, dedicated to those who above all want to seize the ∫ offered by the international stock markets.

With an equity component of around 80%, this ETF is primarily geared towards opportunities growth.

Compared to LifeStrategy portfolios with a more defensive connotation, this can result greater swings, but also better return prospects. The bond component of around 20% aims to reduce these fluctuations.

In the latter case the profile of risk is equal to 4therefore of all the ETFs we have analyzed we are facing the one with the greatest risk.

My Business Opinions

it suits to choose this Vanguard range? First of all, I always remind you that, before investing, you need to be clear on your own strategy and the risk profile that characterizes us.

My suggestion is to always invest in the long periodalso because the LifeStrategy range also thinks in the long term, but I have spoken in depth about my strategy in other forums.

This is an interesting experiment from Vanguard, suitable for passive investors, for those who want to build a CAP and for those who have limited capital and don’t want to buy too many instruments.

For now I will just say that Vanguard is a serious group and therefore the fact that it offers a new one range of ETFs it’s an added value: I suggest you keep an eye on these tools and try to figure out if you can fit them into yours wallet per diversificationespecially if you are starting out and are not particularly experienced in investments.

Having said that, I think the ETF Vanguard are advantageous, thanks to the structure that characterizes the group, which, as I told you, sees customers at the center of the strategy.

I have a good opinion about ETF Vanguardand for this reason they have been included in the portfolios of Fast Investments Planner, the advanced financial information service that helps you invest independently thanks to the advice of Study Center of My Affairs.

Conclusions

