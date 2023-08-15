ETF: This is how much you have to invest per month to get rich

ETFs are among the best-known investment products on the market. Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Financial experts repeatedly recommend ETFs as comparatively safe investment options. But how much do you have to invest to get 10,000 or even a million euros in ten years? And how does it compare to the call money account?

Supposed hacks on how to get rich quickly and without much work abound on the Internet. As a safe bank for wealth accumulation, financial experts recommend one way above all: ETFs, i.e. Exchange Traded Funds. Accordingly, many brokers offer free ETF savings plans.

They are also called index funds because they are not actively managed. Means: No supposed star investors like Frank Thelen or Cathie Woods who choose which company shares are included. The funds automatically follow a specific index. A Dax ETF, for example, would map all 40 companies in the leading German index. The ETF develops like the Dax – regardless of whether it rises or falls.

But how much money can be made with an ETF savings plan and other investment methods over ten years? And how high should your monthly savings rate be?

