Home » ETF: This is how much you have to invest per month to get rich
Business

ETF: This is how much you have to invest per month to get rich

by admin
ETF: This is how much you have to invest per month to get rich

ETFs are among the best-known investment products on the market. Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Financial experts repeatedly recommend ETFs as comparatively safe investment options. But how much do you have to invest to get 10,000 or even a million euros in ten years? And how does it compare to the call money account?

Supposed hacks on how to get rich quickly and without much work abound on the Internet. As a safe bank for wealth accumulation, financial experts recommend one way above all: ETFs, i.e. Exchange Traded Funds. Accordingly, many brokers offer free ETF savings plans.

They are also called index funds because they are not actively managed. Means: No supposed star investors like Frank Thelen or Cathie Woods who choose which company shares are included. The funds automatically follow a specific index. A Dax ETF, for example, would map all 40 companies in the leading German index. The ETF develops like the Dax – regardless of whether it rises or falls.

But how much money can be made with an ETF savings plan and other investment methods over ten years? And how high should your monthly savings rate be?

See also  Esselunga teams up with Deliveroo to quickly deliver groceries to Milan

You may also like

The Ford Escape Introduces Plug-In Hybrid Version in...

Minimum wage: petition exceeds 150,000 signatures. Bonelli: “Meloni...

Spot Gold Stumbles Towards $1900 as Market Focus...

New York Skyscrapers Turn to Robots for Window...

Ruble plunges, the Russian Central Bank cuts rates...

Promoting High-Quality Development Through Innovation-Driven Reform and Empowerment:...

That’s why the home ownership scheme for families...

Mid-August, no sold out on the beach. In...

The Russian Ruble Hits 16-Month Low Against the...

Banking economist: Germany is at risk of losing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy