BG SAXO has entered into a collaboration for distribution from ETFs and ETNs with iShares, WisdomTree e 21Shares. SIM customers will be able to receive up to 300 euros in trading bonuses if they make purchases on some of the ETFs, ETCs and ETNs offered by the three partners. The promotion is active and usable from October 1st and the Trading Bonus can be accumulated up to a maximum value of 300 euros for each customer and used until June 30th 2023.

The promotion provides that the Trading Bonusobtained by investing in these financial instruments offered by iShares (BlackRock), WisdomTree, 21Shares, can be used for any subsequent trading operation on all other instruments available on the BG SAXO platforms, with the exception of CFDs.

ETFs and ETNs are instruments whose global value last year reached 10 trillion dollars, an amount that represents approximately 1% of the bond market and around 6% of the equity market. “We involved first-level ETFs and ETN providers because we wanted to design a promotional initiative with them that, on the one hand, would broaden the knowledge and investment in increasingly advanced tools, on the other hand, allow our clients and new traders to obtain a bonus to be used in operations on the more than 40 thousand instruments that our platforms make available ”, he explains Simone Di BiaseHead of Relationship Management di BG SAXO.