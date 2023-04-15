Ether climbs 12% in two days, exceeding $2,100

12
Cryptocurrencies have increased their earnings post-update Shanghai/Shapellawhen investors breathed a sigh of relief that Ethereum’s latest technology refresh was completed successfully and without some of the potentially negative effects initially feared.
Ether jumped another 5% Friday morning to $2,113.73, bringing its two-day gain to nearly 12%, according to Coin Metrics. It is starting to end the week up 14%.
