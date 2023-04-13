Home Business Ethereum (ETH): Price, Prediction & Benefits
Business

Ethereum (ETH): Price, Prediction & Benefits

by admin
Ethereum (ETH): Price, Prediction & Benefits

Ethereum is a decentralized, programmable system based on blockchain technology. It can be described as a federation of independent computers that appears to end users as a closed system. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum not only enables transactions of assets, but also a variety of other applications based on so-called “smart contracts”. These are digital contracts that come into force independently under certain – previously defined – conditions.

See also  Choose domestic new forces or German luxury? Beijing Benz EQE listed: 528,000 starting – IT and Transportation – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Top analyst names 13 tech stocks he wants...

Superbonus, all the news with the transfer decree...

How to save the Amazon rainforest

Goldman no longer expects Fed rate hike in...

Personio presents new business figures

De Benedetti insults Meloni, FdI’s answer: question to...

Purchase prices are rising again after a slump,...

The US quarterly season is starting, here’s what...

ȫе ˶г̬̱_֤

BMW: Susanne Klatten would like more women on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy