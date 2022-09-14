Home Business Ethereum merge: that’s why it’s so important
Business

Ethereum merge: that’s why it’s so important

by admin
Ethereum merge: that’s why it’s so important

Comment by Stephanie Luzon, Vivid’s Financial Education Expert

The Merge is the most ambitious upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain in recent years, as well as a fundamental transition point in the history of cryptocurrencies and the entire ecosystem that revolves around it, including decentralized finance (DeFi).

The ultimate goal has always been mass adoption, but Ethereum has had to contend with scalability, energy efficiency and security issues. As users increased, the blockchain became more congested every day, making transactions slow and expensive. Not to mention the energy issue, which remains one of the most persistent criticisms of cryptocurrencies that use a Proof-of-Work protocol.

Il switching to a Proof-of-Stake protocol it is the beginning of a new phase that will gradually allow to solve all these problems and will make Ethereum more usable for ordinary people. Faster transactions, a more secure network and a 99% reduction in energy consumption really seem like the winning recipe for bringing Ethereum closer to real-life use.

Even though cryptocurrencies are going through a “crypto winter”, This event could awaken interest around Ether and the various tokens built on the same blockchain.

See also  Solid Tokyo stock market with + 0.70%, hi-tech did well after buy on the Nasdaq. Real estate stocks slide in Hong Kong but rally for JD Health

You may also like

Mountains, ad hoc measures for the winter season

The supply and demand pattern is still loose,...

Minimum wage, today the final green light for...

NYMEX crude oil is expected to continue to...

International oil prices remain stable, and the prospect...

Google, the EU Court confirms the fine for...

Market reform and tax on extra-profits: the EU...

Netizens live broadcast 200,000 people who activated the...

The stock exchanges today, 14 September. Weak lists...

At present, the game between supply and interest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy