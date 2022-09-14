Comment by Stephanie Luzon, Vivid’s Financial Education Expert

The Merge is the most ambitious upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain in recent years, as well as a fundamental transition point in the history of cryptocurrencies and the entire ecosystem that revolves around it, including decentralized finance (DeFi).

The ultimate goal has always been mass adoption, but Ethereum has had to contend with scalability, energy efficiency and security issues. As users increased, the blockchain became more congested every day, making transactions slow and expensive. Not to mention the energy issue, which remains one of the most persistent criticisms of cryptocurrencies that use a Proof-of-Work protocol.

Il switching to a Proof-of-Stake protocol it is the beginning of a new phase that will gradually allow to solve all these problems and will make Ethereum more usable for ordinary people. Faster transactions, a more secure network and a 99% reduction in energy consumption really seem like the winning recipe for bringing Ethereum closer to real-life use.

Even though cryptocurrencies are going through a “crypto winter”, This event could awaken interest around Ether and the various tokens built on the same blockchain.