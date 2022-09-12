Rates from 80 to 350 euros

According to the ASL3 animal health complex structure, in Genoa there are 56,300 pets in the metropolitan area, divided into dogs, cats and ferrets. One for every ten inhabitants. “In reality – says Franco Rossetti, manager of Asef – this is a number that does not take into account many variables: I know several people who consider their parrots, canaries, iguanas, snakes, rabbits, hamsters, turtles, fish as pets. exotic and so on “.

Rates vary according to the choice made and the size of the animal’s clothing. They range from a minimum of 80 euros (collective cremation with remains up to 7 kilos, in this case, however, the ashes are disposed of) to a maximum of 350 euros (single cremation with remains over 50 kilos).

Citizens as testimonials of the initiative

Asef for pets was born, in this first phase, from a joint venture with Petico, a Lombard company already active in the ethical and personalized cremation of animals. For now, therefore, the cremations will take place in the structures of Petico, in Rho. Asef, however, has long been involved in the construction of a crematorium for animals. The plant will be built in the Genoese metropolitan area.

To launch the new service, Asef has “hired”, as testimonials, four Genoese citizens who have lent their faces, with their animals, to the initiative. It is Michela Porcile, 53, criminal lawyer, with her cat (from Bengal) Rocco, 2 years old (in the photo); Rita Deplano, 67, specialist in pet therapy, with her cat Zahara, 8 years old; Riccardo Lo Grasso, 23 years old, craftsman, with his dog Gaia, 7 years old; Mauro Poggi, 66, with his dog Miles, 5 years old.