Italy is ready to support reconstruction efforts in the areas affected by the conflict in Ethiopia. The Italian ambassador Agostino Palese told the ENA news agency according to which the Ethiopian government has a very difficult task and Italy is willing to assist the peace process.

On November 2, 2022, the federal government and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray agreed to finally silence the weapons and end the two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia. Since then, the federal government has taken various steps, including restoring basic services and providing humanitarian assistance to the region.

Ambassador Palese said that Addis Ababa must continue along the path of peace and work to end the strife. In this regard, Italy is ready to support rehabilitation efforts through “our cooperation agreement. We will try to intervene throughout the country through various programs”. According to the diplomat, the Ethiopian and Italian authorities had talks to learn about the approach of the Addis Ababa authorities and to work together to improve the humanitarian situation.

“I think many things have been done – he said -. But we must continue within the framework of the dialogue. This is the only way forward. And I think government has a lot of challenges. The next step would be to have an inclusive dialogue across Ethiopia and resolve the issue through political dialogue. Political inclusion is the only way forward. I don’t see any other options.” Affirming the importance of assistance and collaboration in the Horn of Africa, the ambassador recalled that Italy is working on the front line in the Horn of Africa within the United Nations to obtain additional funds. “We always push with international organizations to help Ethiopia in this difficult moment, especially in the humanitarian sector, and now in the rehabilitation of infrastructure,” concluded Ambassador Palese. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read the zoom of our issue on the prospects for the rebirth of Ethiopia: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/mobile-economy