Ethiopia-Djibouti: progress in the regional economic corridor project

The government of Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed an agreement for a $730 million corridor project to improve the key route between Addis Ababa and Djibouti.

Ethiopia’s Finance Ministry said in a statement that the Hoa Regional Economic Corridor (under Ethiopia-Djibouti) project seeks to improve connectivity and logistics performance between East African countries through the road corridor. strategic Addis-Djibouti: the project in question will finance the construction of 142 kilometers of road from Miesso to Dire Dawa, improving its quality and safety, reducing travel times and costs and increasing transport capacity and efficiency.

According to the statement, the route covers more than 90% of Ethiopia’s maritime trade.

“The project will also support local communities along the roadway area by building infrastructure to improve access to education, healthcare and water, as well as connect them to the main corridor by building secondary roads.

The deal was signed virtually between Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and World Bank Director of Regional Integration Boutheina Guermazi. Shide thanked the World Bank for its support and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to regional integration: “As the current Chairman of the Hoa Initiative and Minister of Finance, I strongly believe that infrastructure development is essential to achieve long-term growth and stability in our region”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

