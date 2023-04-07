Home Business Ethiopia: Foreign Minister, need to strengthen partnership with Italy
Business

Ethiopia: Foreign Minister, need to strengthen partnership with Italy

by admin

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen stressed the need for Ethiopia and Italy to work closely to strengthen historic ties on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. He affirmed this during a meeting with the Italian ambassador in Ethiopia, Agostino Palese.

Demeke briefed the ambassador on current events, highlighting the implementation of the peace agreement, the national dialogue process and the Millennium Dam (GERD), and also highlighted which humanitarian assistance and reconstruction operations the government Ethiopian plans to accomplish.

For his part, the Italian diplomat affirmed that Ethiopia is a pivot of regional peace and stability and reaffirmed the commitment of the government in Rome to promote relations on common issues both in bilateral and multilateral fora. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our zoom on Ethiopia’s progressive recovery: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/mobile-economy

See also  The fresh food track is getting crowded and daily fresh food breaks on the first day of listing

You may also like

Central banks continue to buy on a large...

German Bundestag – AfD asks for a definition...

Berlusconi: “It’s tough but I’ll be able to...

A look at Wall Street’s major investment banks’...

Cartel Office: No signs of higher fuel prices...

The new Italian billionaires: in the lead the...

This reduces the heat loss in your house...

Inter, Investcorp interested. It is the Bahraini fund...

53 people were arrested! The group of “professional...

Auditor must pay: EY is punished so severely

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy