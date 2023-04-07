Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen stressed the need for Ethiopia and Italy to work closely to strengthen historic ties on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest. He affirmed this during a meeting with the Italian ambassador in Ethiopia, Agostino Palese.

Demeke briefed the ambassador on current events, highlighting the implementation of the peace agreement, the national dialogue process and the Millennium Dam (GERD), and also highlighted which humanitarian assistance and reconstruction operations the government Ethiopian plans to accomplish.

For his part, the Italian diplomat affirmed that Ethiopia is a pivot of regional peace and stability and reaffirmed the commitment of the government in Rome to promote relations on common issues both in bilateral and multilateral fora. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

