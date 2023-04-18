Ethiopia in a delicate moment, Africa in the Pentagon leaks

This week was characterized by the trip to Ethiopia of the President of the Council Giorgia Meloniwho met the Ethiopian prime minister between Friday and Saturday Abiy Ahmedthe Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the president of the African Union Moussa Faki Mahamat. But Meloni’s visit to Ethiopia fits into a delicate moment for the country: as he writes Africanewscalm seems to have recently returned to Ethiopia after violent protests due to the federal government’s decision to relocate the regional “special forces” under the leadership of the national federal army.

Ethiopian Prime Minister he has declared of wanting to complete this process of integration “at any cost”, extending it to all the regions of the Paese; i Amhara nationalists, for their part, argue that the measure is aimed at weakening the Amhara region, which is involved in still ongoing territorial disputes with Tigray and Oromia. The extent of the violence is not clear, the Ethiopian Commission for Human Rights claims that there are deaths and injuries among civilians, due to the actions of the security forces.

Africa in the Pentagon leaks

Inside the scandal of the files stolen from the Pentagon and published on social media, the African continent is also involved, “and it could not have been otherwise”, he writes Blackness. The U activityon in Africa, according to the Washington Postwould be mainly aimed at monitoring and countering Russian propaganda operations, mainly aimed at the war in Ukraine, in several countries: Central African Republic, Mali, Ethiopia, Sudan.

In the documents of the Pentagon we also read of the plans of the group of Wagner mercenaries about the operations in Africaand above all of a secret project that aimed at the acquisition of weapons by Turkey, with Mali as Pbuyer country by proxy. The name of the Turkish president remains out of the cards Erdoganas it is not clear whether the public authorities of Türkiye – Pmember country Noato – were aware of the plan. The US Department of Defense, meanwhile, has warned that at least some of the files have been falsified.

Time to take stock in the Central African Republic

On March 30, 2021 the President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadéra celebrated two years since the start of his second term. As it reports Africa24TVHowever, some observers remain skeptical of the partial balance sheet for this second five-year period.

In 2022, the Central African Republic was ranked 188th out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index rankings, and the World Bank estimates that 71% of the population lives below the poverty line. According to the head of state, this situation can be explained, among other things, by international interference and the lack of internal exploitation of the enormous natural resources of which the country abounds.

President Touadéra, in his speech for the occasion, listed the challenges to be faced in the coming years: the main one remains health care, with the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality, which still remains very high in the country.

