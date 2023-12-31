Ethiopia: one-stop shop opened for investors in industrial parks

In Ethiopia, the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) has launched the One-Stop-Service (OSS), an initiative that concerns Ethiopian industrial parks and aims to simplify and streamline the accession process for investors and businesses. The IPDC, according to the ENA news agency, will administer the One-Stop service in collaboration with the relevant government agencies such as the Ethiopian Tax and Customs Authority, Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethio-telecom and the Commission Ethiopian Investment Bank. This service is currently available in several designated industrial parks across Ethiopia, including 12 industrial parks and the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone.

Services provided include investment permits and business licenses, tax identification and registration, work permits and visas, customs clearance, utilities and infrastructure, banking and financial services and post-investment support.

By eliminating the need to visit multiple government agencies and offices, the One-Stop service reduces time and costs and saves investors and businesses valuable time and money, IPDC said. Furthermore, the service promotes greater transparency throughout the business creation process and increases efficiency and transparency by streamlining administrative procedures. It also improves business support by providing comprehensive support services, promoting the growth and success of businesses within industrial parks. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

