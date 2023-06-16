Ethiopia: strategic market for Italian companies

There are currently about 150 Italian companies operating in Ethiopia, but this number is expected to grow in the coming years. This was stated to the Ena news agency by the head of the Institute for Foreign Trade in Ethiopia, Riccardo Zucconi. In his opinion, the strong economic growth of the country, the strategic position in the Horn of Africa and the large and growing middle class are the reasons for the growing interest of Italian companies.

“The Ethiopian middle class is constantly growing – he said -. Italian companies are well positioned to meet this demand”.

Zucconi predicts that more Italian companies will invest in Ethiopia in the coming years. “We are confident that we can continue to grow our relationship with Ethiopia in the years to come”, he added and then underlined that the recent participation of six Italian companies at the international agri-food, plastic printing and packaging fair in Addis Ababa is an example of the growing interest of Italian entrepreneurs. Last May, around thirty Italian companies then came to Ethiopia for the construction fair. “These are great opportunities for Italian companies to present their products and services to the Ethiopian market – observed the manager -. Our companies are happy to be here because they have seen that the market is ready for their products and their materials”.

Furthermore, Zucconi believes that there is great potential for collaboration between Italian and Ethiopian companies. “We are committed to working with our Ethiopian partners to build a stronger and more prosperous relationship between our two countries,” he concluded. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

