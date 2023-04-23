Ethnic substitution, one Italian out of two stays with Lollobrigida. The survey

Ethnic replacement, 46.4% of Italians agree with the words of Minister Lollobrigida. The survey

46.4% of Italians agree with Minister Lollobrigida’s words about “not giving up on the idea of ​​ethnic replacement” due to the falling birth rate. In fact, 16.5% agree with the minister and a further 29.9% think that this “ethnic replacement” is piloted by some elites. 30.5% instead believe that there is nothing to worry about as becoming a multi-ethnic society can only be positive for Italy while for 19.5% the increase in people of foreign origin is neither a positive nor a negative fact , it is the individual who counts, not his nationality or that of his parents. This is what emerges from the weekly survey carried out by Termometro Politico between 18 and 20 April.

Political Thermometer

Lollobrigida’s words have triggered the reaction of the oppositions, in particular of the Pd with the secretary Schlein who spoke of the danger of fascism and white supremacism. 21% of the interviewees fully endorse Schlein’s statements, 20.3% share them in part even if they think that times have changed, 19.1% think that the accused expressions simply indicate legitimate conservatism, In the end 38.1% believe that the real danger is the progressive ideology that wants the end of Italy, its culture and its tradition.

Political Thermometer

TP surveys: methodological note

Survey carried out with the CAWI method, 4100 interviews collected between 18 and 20 April 2023.

