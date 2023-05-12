Etsy: In three years I made 665,000 euros in sales

Cassiy takes the time to understand what customers in a given niche like to buy. Cassiy Johnson

Cassiy Johnson started a print-on-demand business after losing her job in 2020. In just 18 months, she scaled her newly founded Etsy business to a size where she was financially free to do nothing else. Johnson explains what to sell and how to optimize your Etsy offering in a saturated market.

This article is based on a conversation with Cassiy Johnson, an Etsy seller. Insider has verified their earnings and profits using documents. It has been revised for length and clarity.

I’ve always wanted to start a side business. I had tried making things out of concrete and painting mugs.

When I got laid off from my sales job in March 2020, I finally had the time to look for opportunities to make money from home.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I stayed up until midnight every night watching YouTube videos about dropshipping – direct trading without a warehouse.

I researched many dropshipping options, but printing on demand seemed like the perfect solution to me

Printing on demand had a low barrier to entry. I didn’t have to build inventory, buy an expensive printer, or spend time printing and shipping products myself.

I started my Etsy business in April 2020. It only cost me about $50-100 to get started.

I chose to sell on Etsy because I was familiar with the platform, having used it before to buy gifts for my sisters and cousins. I already knew what products customers were looking for on the platform.

The first product I sold was a quarantine-themed coffee mug. For printing, I used a website called Printify, which brings together hundreds of printers from around the world. I created the design of the coffee mug on my computer using Canva.

As soon as a customer buys a product in my shop, the printer can print it and send it to him within three to five days.

The first day my Etsy shop was online, I had my first two sales: one from my mother-in-law and the second a few hours later from a stranger. I was hooked.

After being furloughed for eight weeks, I was fired in May 2020.

With my Etsy business, I had an income while applying for jobs

I researched which products were doing well in print-on-demand – I focused on keywords in the titles and tags, and then created better versions of the top-performing products.

I do this by adding value to the search results. If there is a successful funny shirt, I try to make a similar pair of matching shirts for best friends or couples or funny “mommy and me” shirts. These bundles make my shirts stand out in search results and give the customer a reason to buy my offering over the competition.

There’s magic in finding a popular niche where most people sell single shirts and then designing your own version of it as matching tops.

The faster you can analyze what makes an Etsy listing successful, the better. I consider the listing photos, the color palette and fonts of the design, and the niche it will be sold in.

When I launch a design, I offer it on a t-shirt, sweatshirt and mug to see which design resonates with customers.

Once I get a better understanding of what people in this niche like to buy, I’ll scale up the design and make it in other colors. I have attempted to have items such as tote bags, shoes and shower curtains printed on request.

The biggest benefit I’ve found selling on Etsy: It brings a lot of organic traffic to you

Because I focused on optimizing my listings, I didn’t have to spam my friends on Facebook, pay for marketing, or build a presence on Instagram or TikTok.

In August 2020 I started working full-time again in customer service for an insurance company.

The plan was always to go back to work. I didn’t earn enough from printing-on-demand to replace a full income. By June I had made $800 and by July of the first year I had made $1,500. My new job was remote so I could work on my business when I had time.

I continued to grow the Etsy business, working between 10 and 20 hours a week

November 2020 was the turning point for the business: I made $70,000 in sales in one month. With the high volume of orders around the holiday season, you get instant feedback on what people like and don’t like, and then you can bet on what’s working.

Now I typically sell mugs, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags. My best-selling items are sweatshirts – Halloween and Christmas sweatshirts are doing very well.

I make every variation of Christmas sweater you can think of. You can make a lot of money with a fun and special Christmas jumper.

I quit my job 18 months after starting my Etsy business

In June 2021 I quit my job as an account manager. I was at a point where I was able to replace my income and felt comfortable quitting. I now work full time on my Etsy business.

I’ve made $730,000 in sales with Etsy since I started in March 2020.

The number of sellers on Etsy is constantly growing, but there are always opportunities to create unique designs and styles.

