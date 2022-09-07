In the second quarter of 2022, GDP grew by 0.8% in the Eurozone and by 0.7% in the EU compared to the previous quarter. Eurostat indicates this in its updated estimates. In the first quarter of the year, GDP grew by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU-27. The Netherlands recorded the highest increase compared to the first quarter (+ 2.6%), followed by Romania (+ 2.1%) and Croatia (+ 2%). In Italy, GDP increased by 1.1%. Employment is also positive: according to the same estimates, in the second quarter it recorded + 0.4% both in the euro area and in the EU. In Italy it rises by 1.2%.