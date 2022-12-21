[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Xin comprehensive report) The European Commission said on Monday (December 19) that it had issued a warning to Facebook (Facebook) parent company Meta, accusing the company of distorting Competition in the online classifieds market, abusing its dominant position and thus violating EU antitrust law.

The European Commission, the EU’s antitrust enforcer, sent Meta on Monday a list of objections to Facebook Marketplace, its online classifieds business.

The European Commission noted that since the U.S. technology company automatically offers Facebook users access to the Facebook Marketplace, it is concerned that this will crowd out the classifieds services of the company’s rivals, as such an arrangement would give Facebook Marketplace “an unrivaled advantage”. Huge distribution advantage”.

Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president for digitalization and fair competition at the European Commission, said Facebook’s partnership with Marketplace left users “no choice but to enter Facebook Marketplace”.

“Additionally, we are concerned that Meta has imposed unfair trading conditions allowing it to use data from competing online classifieds services,” Vestager said in a statement.

The EU is concerned not only with Facebook’s competing classifieds service, but also with Instagram, which is also owned by Meta.

The commission said Meta’s terms and conditions gave the company authorization to use third-party advertising data to benefit its marketplace services.

“If substantiated, Meta’s practices would be illegal under our competition rules,” Vestager warned in a statement.

In its preliminary opinion, the European Commission said it would investigate further and that if there was sufficient evidence that Meta violated EU antitrust rules, the company could face a fine of up to 10 percent of its global annual revenue, equivalent to about $11.8 billion.

But Meta has a chance to defend itself before the European Commission makes its final decision.

Meta responded by denying that its business practices were anti-competitive.

“The European Commission’s claims are unsubstantiated,” Meta spokesman Tim Lamb said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with regulators to demonstrate that our product innovations are pro-consumer and pro-competitive,” Lamb said.

