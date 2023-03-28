Home Business EU, agreement for green car columns. One every 60 km by 2026
EU, agreement for green car columns. One every 60 km by 2026

EU, agreement for green car columns. One every 60 km by 2026

EU, recharges for electric cars. Here’s what’s changing across Europe

Europe he has now decided, the cars a diesel e gas dal 2035 they will no longer be produced, so space to electric. This drastic change however must be supported by other measures and to carry out these works time is running out. Meanwhile, one has been reached first understanding from Advise e EU Parliament for the construction, on the main road networks of the countries of the Union, of stations Of electric recharge it’s at hydrogen for cars and heavy vehicles. Under the new agreement, charging stations for electric cars will have to be installed every 60 kilometres by 2026 on the main road axes indicated in the priority networks of European transport (TEN-T).

Per heavy vehicles e pullmanhowever, the charging stations will have to be every 120 kilometres by 2028. Distribution systems of hydrogen they will need to be installed instead every 200 kilometres by 2031. “The new rules – commented the rapporteur of the European Parliament, the German socialist Ismail Ertug – will contribute to the creation of new infrastructures for i alternative fuels without further delay”. The agreement, before becoming definitive, will now have to be examined and approved by the ambassadors of the 27 and by the Council as well as by the commission transport and of plenary session of the European Parliament.

