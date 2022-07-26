BRUSSELS. “The complete cut of Russian supplies is very likely.” It is a widespread fear in the EU. This was recognized by Croatia’s Minister for Sustainable Development, Davor Filipovic, but also in the Commission they know that in Putin’s unpredictability, “if Russia were to completely shut off the gas taps, it will do so at the most problematic moment”. In view of the winter, it is good to be ready, and the Europe of the States tries to be. The Energy Council meeting in an extraordinary session in Brussels finds the political agreement for the 15% reduction of energy demand, as proposed by the EU executive to reduce the Russian blackmail weapon.

“Putin is quite unpredictable, but of one thing I am sure: he will use his gas and oil to try to divide us,” warns Frans Timmermans, the commissioner responsible for the Green Deal. The board responds with the agreement. To overcome the resistance, perplexities and reservations of the Member States, changes have been made to the original proposal. First of all, the states are given a free hand. We are committed to reducing consumption by 15% compared to the average value of the last five years between 1 August 2022 and 31 March 2023, but with measures of our own choice.

When choosing demand reduction measures, Member States will prioritize actions that do not affect ‘protected customers’ such as households and ‘essential services’ for the functioning of society such as critical entities, health care and defence. Possible measures include reducing gas consumption in the electricity sector, measures to encourage fuel switching in industry, national awareness campaigns, targeted obligations to reduce heating and cooling, and market-based measures such as auctioning between companies. Awareness campaigns are planned to induce citizens to reduce their consumption.

In order to obtain the green light, exceptions have also been granted to those country systems that have exceeded their targets for filling gas deposits, if they are heavily dependent on gas as a raw material for critical industries or if their gas consumption has increased. at least 8% in the last year compared to the average of the last five years. Member States that are not interconnected to the gas networks of other Member States are also exempted from mandatory gas reductions of 15%, as they would not be able to release significant volumes of pipelines for the benefit of other Member States.

Furthermore, Member States may request a derogation to adjust their demand reduction obligations if they have ‘limited’ interconnections with other Member States and can demonstrate that their interconnector export capacities or their national liquefied natural gas infrastructure ( LNG) are used to better redirect gas to other Member States.

Another necessary condition to have an agreement on a measure that had seen the doubts of several delegations, the temporary nature of the reduction effort. The plan is recognized as “exceptional and extraordinary”, and therefore foreseen for a limited time. This is why the 15% cut in consumption is set until the end of March 2023. The Commission will in any case carry out a review, by May 2023, to evaluate a possible extension.

To respond to the concerns of Hungary, worried about its reserves, the solidarity mechanism, with the supply of energy to other countries, will be triggered when five Member States notify a critical situation. The Commission welcomes the agreement in the Council, but invites us to work to build up stocks. “We can be masters of our energy destiny, but to do so we must store as much as we can,” urges Timmermans.