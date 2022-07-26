EU nations reach agreement to reduce gas consumption by 15% for the coming winter, as the prospect of a total cut in Russian supplies becomes increasingly probable.

The European Commission has estimated that thedisruption of Russian gas supplies to the EU could potentially reduce EU gross domestic product by up to 1.5% if winter is coldo and the region fails to take preventive measures for energy saving. From here, the energy ministers meeting in Brussels have given the green light to the proposal to voluntarily reduce gas consumption in the coming months, as stated by the Czech presidency of the EU in a post on twitter.

EU plan to cut gas

The plan makes the 15% target mandatory in the event of an emergency situation, such as a serious interruption of flows from Russia, with some exceptions for particularly vulnerable nations or for those that are an integral part of the EU network as a whole.

L’Hungary it was the only country to vote against, as Luxembourg Foreign Minister Claude Turmes tweeted. The speed with which the agreement was reached, with the European Commission proposing the regulation for the first time last week, reflects the rapid deterioration of gas flows from Russia. Supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are set to drop to around 20% of capacity after Russian giant Gazprom said another turbine would be taken out of service for maintenance. Following the agreement reached today, the rules are expected to enter EU law in the coming days.

This is “an unprecedented step in European solidarity” said Sven Giegold, German Deputy Minister of Economy according to which “Member States that do not import Russian gas are showing their support and are committed to reducing consumption. This has never happened before ”.

On the eve of the meeting, some countries, including Italy, Hungary, Poland, Portugal and Spain had raised concerns about the reduction targets, citing the demand cuts already achieved, the lack of gas connections with other countries and the fact that energy decisions are usually a national matter. The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, had recently proposed a series of changes to the Commission’s plan presented last week. Those changes included a provision that would increase the number of countries that must apply to make a demand reduction target of 15% mandatory from 3 to 5 according to a draft reviewed by Bloomberg.

Other changes concerned consideration of the level of gas storage in a country and the possibility of excluding some key industries. The rules would also be set for only one year, rather than two as originally planned. Member States could also ask for a lower mandatory reduction based on certain criteria such as their interconnections with other nations, for example island countries such as Ireland. “It is very important that the next step demonstrates that the EU remains united and that it gives a strong signal to Putin and Russia even on the day when the gas flows from Nord Stream 1 will be reduced by a further 20%: there you will share, ”said the German Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck.

New surge in EU gas prices

Meanwhile, the surge in the price of European gas continues in the wake of the decline in supplies from Russia. The future TTF listed on AmsterdamEuropean benchmark of gas natural, it reached a step from 200 euros per MWh, with a jump of over 10% in the 194 euros area.

Gazprom has announced that starting from tomorrow 27 July it will stop another turbine that pumps gas in the Nord Stream pipeline 1, reducing the flows through the link to only 20% of capacity. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will pump 33 million cubic meters per day from tomorrow compared to its capacity of approximately 167 million per day.

Moscow has steadily reduced supply through the pipeline over the past month. Flows were cut to 40% last month after a turbine sent to Canada for repairs got stuck due to sanctions against Russia.

According to Goldman Sachs, the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which operates at 20%, implies a target price of 190 euros per megawatt hour; if the flows stopped completely, the price indicated for European gas would rise to over 210 euros. In the optimistic scenario, with the pipeline returning to 40% capacity, prices are instead seen by Goldman at around 170 euros per megawatt hour during the third quarter and storage sites in Europe will become 90% full by the end of October.